Peek Inside Massimo and Lella Vignelli’s Perfectly Preserved Home

The Vignellis were one of 20th-century design’s reigning power couples–he a graphic designer known for slick corporate identities and the world’s most controversial subway map; she, a licensed architect who specialized in interiors and product design. Massimo died in 2014 and Lella in 2016, leaving behind an exquisitely appointed apartment on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. It’s now for sale, as the New York Times reports, and it is a museum of high minimalism. A floor-to-ceiling leaded window presides over the living room like a painting, and what little furniture there is could pass for sculpture, from black Poltrona Frau chairs to Casigliani marble lamps to tabletops that Lella herself designed. The only real excess are the rows of built-in bookshelves–enough to make an Amazon Books resemble an airport stall. The apartment is listed by Gabriele Devlin and Lee Summers of Sotheby’s International Realty.

Of course, you would expect the minds behind some of the world’s most iconic designs to have a gorgeous home. You would not expect that home to look so fresh in 2018. It’s a testament to the Vignellis’ design approach–urbane, sophisticated, restrained to the point of constricting for some–that this piece of design history feels like it came from the future.

See more in the slide show above.SL