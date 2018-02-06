No One Should Care This Much About A Corporation’s Logo

After 100 years of the same thing, Lufthansa did something drastic. Horrible. Unthinkable. Did it beat up someone for refusing to leave their seat? Worse. Lufthansa changed its logo .

I know. Even typing that gives me shivers. From here on out, the Lufthansa livery–that’s the fancy word for the graphic splash you see on the side of a plane–will feature the same bird medallion logo on its tail that you probably know, but instead of having a yellow background, it will have a blue background. No! Not blue! Please, not bluuuuueeeeeeeee!!!!

As you would expect, people are quite upset, as people always are when logos change. But to me, these reactions have finally gone too far. Societally, we’ve reached peak logo outrage. And we could all use a better pastime.

Look, I’m as guilty as anyone. From Netflix to IHOP to Bud-‘Merica to Trump Pence, I’ve written many impassioned hot takes about visual branding. Occasionally, logos are so clever we just need to tell their stories. Occasionally, logos are an overtly offensive statement, and they should be changed. Occasionally, logos are just a swing and a miss.

But truly crucial logo stories are few and far between. Everything else–the vast, vast, vast majority of quippy logo complaints–are armchair criticism of corporate consequence. Yes, tens of millions of people around the globe wear a Nike swoosh at any moment. But even if that Nike swoosh was redrawn with the drop shadow of a sloth taking a nap in a cloud of farts, it still won’t really matter. Nike is so big and baked into our society, it’s still gonna sell a lot of sloth fart shoes.