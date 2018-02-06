A First Look Inside Apple Park

Jony Ive recently said that Apple’s new $5 billion Apple Park spaceship wasn’t for you or me. It was a gift to Apple’s own employees. Nowhere is that more evident than on Instagram. Our first look inside Apple Park isn’t from journalists, who have not been invited in, but from a few of Apple’s first employees to migrate to the new campus and post their snaps online.
Based on their Instagrammed shots, Apple’s ring is just as austere as advertised–and it’s already making the company’s employees proud.
Not everyone who has peeked inside the ring is a confirmed Apple employee, of course. Several people look to be Apple development partners or other visitors who are just plain lucky to be there.
One thing Ive neglected to point out is that Apple did build a photo opp for Apple Park–the Visitor Center. And you’ll see photos of that all over Instagram, too.
As you’d expect, Apple sweated every detail–and many visitors are clearly poring over the building’s finishes, wayfinding, and even its parking garage. Indeed, Apple Park comes off as the largest, most expensive Apple Product ever built.