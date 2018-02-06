Paging Lazy Coffee Snobs: “Instant” Pour-Over Is Here

It’s surprisingly difficult to make a good cup of coffee. Either you do it at home, with a grinder and fancy press or pour-over equipment, or you splurge on the good stuff at a coffee shop.

A new startup hopes to take the challenge out of making a coffee-shop level cup of joe. Called Dripkit, the company sells small, disposable filters filled with freshly ground coffee within a stiff paper frame that allows you to balance the entire contraption over your mug. Then, all you need to do is pour hot water into the filter three times, and you (theoretically) end up with the perfect cup of coffee–no grinder or trip to the coffee shop necessary. It’s the ultimate on-the-go luxury for the sincerest coffee snob.

Dripkit’s cofounders, Ilana Kruger and Kara Cohen–who have business development and brand marketing backgrounds respectively–started the company because both of them were freelancing and traveling to different offices and had trouble finding a good cup of coffee. Sometimes nearby coffee shops would be closed, and all they would have access to was a Keurig–unacceptable for any true coffee lover.

So the two set out to create a portable pour-over kit that would attract both aficionados too busy to make coffee themselves and people who wanted good coffee but were tired of trying to figure out the perfect combination of bean, grind, filter, and water. “By eliminating all of these extra variables when you create your own coffee, we can give you a coffee-shop quality [cup],” Cohen says. “But you can make it yourself.”

After starting in Kruger’s kitchen, the pair brought in coffee roasters, packaging engineers, and designers to create the Dripkit, which went through 500 prototypes before they arrived at the final tent-like design. Dripkit worked with the design studio Prime, which has designed products for other direct-to-consumer retail brands like Harry’s Razor and toothbrush startup Goby. The cardboard tent folds flat and seals the coffee inside to keep it fresh. When unfurled, it is designed to fit directly over any sized mug, with little indents that sit snugly on the lip. The filter has micro holes so the water doesn’t flow too fast or too slow, and it was designed to hang in just the right way to create an even flow.

The company’s head of coffee, Gabe Boscana, previously worked at San Francisco’s Sightglass and Ritual, as well as nationwide chain Intelligentsia. He helped develop the inside contents each Dripkit packet, which contains a small amount of direct trade, single origin coffee ground on a $3,500 grinder that ensures an “even extraction,” Cohen says–not something you’re likely to do at home, even if you are a coffee buff. Right now, the coffee is sourced from a family-owned farm in Guatemala and then roasted in Brooklyn, and is the brand’s own recipe; but Kruger and Cohen plan to partner with coffee shops around the country, giving small shops the opportunity to scale rapidly while providing their customers with more choices.

Dripkit has a subscription model for $25 per 10 Dripkit boxes, and you can also buy boxes for $30 on the company’s website. The company doesn’t plan to offer it in traditional retail settings anytime soon–only in coffee shops that the company partners with.