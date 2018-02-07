Snøhetta’s Charming New Lamps Bring Treehouse Vibes Indoors

The Norwegian architecture firm Snøhetta is getting into product design. The studio is releasing its very first lighting collection, called Flik Flak, at the Stockholm Furniture and Light Fair this week. But these aren’t just any lamps–they were originally designed as interior pieces for the firm’s fabulous treehouse at the Treehotel in northern Sweden .

The lamps, made of birch veneer, have straight, narrow stands, with two flaps of wood that act as a lampshade. The flaps, which are held together by a piano hinge, are adjustable up to 180 degrees, enabling you to direct light to different places in your space. The collection includes a floor, table, and wall lamp with the same basic design–the peaked angle of the flaps make the lamps almost resemble a birdhouse.

Snøhetta teamed up with the Swedish lighting company ateljé Lyktan to bring the treehouse lamps to life. Given their lineage, they’ll bring a taste of the outdoors–and the firm’s refined Scandinavian design aesthetic–to your space.KS