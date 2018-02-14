Neural Networks Are The New Apps

Shazam was the must-have app of the late aughts. It seemed to fulfill every promise of the post iPhone world: With the mere tap of the screen, you could beam information to the cloud to identify a random song playing in a commercial, at the bar, or on the radio. But it required Shazam to build a huge server farm–its own entire data center to handle the loads.

For a tangible example of how things have changed in the decade since Shazam’s smartphone app debuted, think about this: On the Pixel 2, with a feature called Now Playing, Google has shrunk the equivalent of Shazam’s countless servers of yore to run entirely on the phone. It can match 70,000 songs, no internet required. And instead of you asking it what song is on, Now Playing listens all the time and tells you before you even ask.

What made this possible? “There’s been a deep learning revolution,” says Matt Sharifi, a software engineer at Google, who first helped bring music identification to Google’s own search bar back in 2010. “When we started working on this problem, the approaches to music recognition were different than in 2017. We did everything with deep learning and machine learning.”

The benefits of running Now Playing on the Pixel were clear: It would be faster for the user, and it would ensure more privacy, too, since the audio snippets didn’t need to be sent to the cloud. But perhaps the biggest reason Google brought Now Playing onto the phone was the simplest: That, suddenly, it could be done at all.

To the uninitiated, the first moment you see Now Playing work is semi-creepy omniscience, even if the feature is technically opt-in. The Pixel 2’s lock screen has the feel of an old clock radio. It shows the time along with a few minimal notifications. And then, below all that, you see the title of the song playing in your room–a moment of technological prowess that’s presented as an afterthought.

By design, Google didn’t want Now Playing to ever look like it was breaking a sweat on your behalf. “The Pixel is all about being helpful and useful, but also being kind of playful, too,” says Brandon Barbello, product manager of Now Playing. “Now Playing sits well at that juncture . . . the moment you have the question, ‘What is this song?’ you can look at your phone and the answer is already there.”

But this effortless “ambient awareness,” as Google calls it, was actually years in development. Even though it was built by the same group that created Google’s own music search technology in 2010, the team had to start from scratch to get audio matching working on a phone. That’s because in the cloud, Google more or less has unlimited computational power. Audio matching, in particular, is resource intensive, even for industrial servers. On a phone’s low-power chips, processing is limited, and every request posed to the silicon sucks away precious battery life. Plus there’s the problem of the music samples themselves. To ID a song, it must be matched up against audio fingerprints stored in a database. In the case of Now Playing, that’s 70,000 song samples that need to be squeezed onto the phone’s chips.