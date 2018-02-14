A Million People Are Freaking Out Over Snapchat’s Redesign

People don’t like change. This is known. Every update to iOS leads to more whining. Minimal corporate logo tweaks become fiery controversies . But usually, these are temporary problems. They blow over.

In Snapchat’s case, not so much. In response to the company’s recent redesign, there’s now a Change.org petition with more than 1,000,000 signatures and counting that begs Snap to roll back the update (highly unlikely). Why did a seemingly minor design change inspire an internet-wide freakout? I’m here to walk you through the controversy.

I don’t even use Snapchat. What’s going on?

Earlier this month, Snapchat released a redesign to iOS users. Android just got the update too. The app still opens to the camera as it always did. But now, when you swipe left, you go into a feed of friends (people who you follow who also follow you back). When you swipe right, you go into a feed of media on the Discover page.

That seems minor, but the friends’ list has changed in a significant way. All of your friends’ self-destructing stories are now intermixed with direct messages. If you preferred to use Snapchat for messaging one person at a time, and building up those addictive Snap Streaks (the rewards for snapping someone every day for a long time), now you have to wade through all of the story updates to do so. In other words, all your friends’ content has been blended into a single big smoothie full of other content.

The redesign made one other important update, too. The feed went algorithmic. That means that rather than simply seeing the newest story or message, Snapchat is trying to determine the thing you most want to see and putting that up top, regardless of how old it is.

Ugh, like Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook do! That stinks.

Yep, just like that. Though Snap claims your feed will be more personalized to your interests and behavior over time than we see on those other social media platforms. So if you don’t watch stories and prefer to simply message, the messages should float to the top eventually. Time will tell if that’s really the case.

So people are mad that their stories and messages have been mixed together, and they’re no longer chronological. That’s it?

Mostly. Well, probably. But I have another theory. A conspiracy theory.