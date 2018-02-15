The Future Of Airbnb And Amazon Might Hinge On A Smart Lock

But that simple fact belies a deeper truth. Look at any piece of hardware today—whether it’s a Fitbit or an iPhone—and you’re not just looking at a bet about what people want to buy today. You’re seeing a bet about what people want to buy today that was made at least three years ago. You’re seeing ideas delivered on a time-delayed fuse. Which means that any company hoping to succeed in hardware has to make a bet about the future.

Four years ago, Luke Schoenfelder was working as a junior policy wonk for Apple in D.C. when he made his bet (more on that in a bit). Today, his company, Latch, might be the least heralded competitor in the over-saturated smart-lock space. But after $37 million in venture capital and an unusually long time running in stealth mode, Latch seems primed. Today, the company unveiled news that it would be the lock maker of choice for Airbnb’s newest housing experiment, Niido. But even more, Schoenfelder thinks Latch is in position for the freaky future of bespoke home delivery services.

The Infrastructure Play

As Schoenfelder tells it, he’s been an infrastructure geek ever since he was a little kid in Pennsylvania. The farm where he grew up was first built in the 1700s; the property had buildings on it spanning every era of construction from wood to stone, then brick. “I started building houses on our property and other things, like a dam on our stream to get running water into one of the houses,” Schoenfelder recalls. What interested him was how, in any building, you could see technologies layered atop each other, evolving together. After a stint at Apple, working on corporate policy issues such as fake Apple stores in China and data privacy guidelines, Schoenfelder went to Haiti. Looking to graft better infrastructure onto the existing grid, he and a friend, Brian Jones, started a company that would allow Haitians to pay their energy bills via SMS, using a plug-in smart meter for houses. That startup failed, but it changed the way Schoenfelder saw things: not as product problems, but as systems problems.

Funding for that business fell through, but at a startup networking event in 2013, Schoenfelder happened upon a hacker type who’d wired up a small computer to the intercom system at his condo, so that he could remotely unlock his door. It hit him soon after that no one would ever want to do such a thing on their own—but that if buildings did it for all their tenants, then you could quickly imagine all kinds of services that might spring up.”Grocery delivery hit me immediately. The most extreme thing I could imagine was that someone would order groceries, and have them delivered to their actual fridge,” Schoenfelder recalls. “I figured that’s where things would have to be in three to seven years. I knew you could build a business if you simply had the product to enable that.”

Scheonfelder kept thinking, and realized something basic and tantalizing: There is almost no other product in your home that you touch as much as your keys. You might operate your thermostat twice a day; your refrigerator, five times. But most people reach for the keys at least 10 times a day. “That’s a rare level of utilization,” says Schoenfelder. “Anywhere you have high numbers of user touchpoints, you have something that can spill over into infrastructure. And looking at infrastructure, I couldn’t see anything as important as access.” Within a week of meeting that random hardware hacker, he had cashed out his 401K at Apple and spent the proceeds on filing a patent for a lock system that would allow for e-commerce orders to be delivered directly into a home—while also offering access credentials to any service, from dog walking to home sharing.

Schoenfelder now holds a patent that seems squarely placed exactly where Amazon and others appear to be heading. And he’s just inked the deal to provide locks for Niido, the apartment-building startup supported by Airbnb that would allow residents to share their apartments—but have that sharing arrangement managed by the apartment company, so that tenants can essentially generate cash with as little effort as possible. For Niido, having a smart-lock solution means the company can offer an apartment that effectively doubles as an income stream that can offset a high rent—thus enticing tenants with places they might otherwise not be able to afford. “We’re going into markets where people spend up to 50% on housing,” says Harvey Hernandez, Niido’s CEO. “If we can come in and provide technology that lets tenants monetize an empty apartment, we feel it’s not only socially responsible but a good business model.”