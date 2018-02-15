Decluttering Guru Marie Kondo Is Getting A Netflix Show

Marie Kondo, the Japanese organization guru who made the idea that your stuff should “spark joy” a cultural phenomenon, is making a Netflix series. Kondo posted the news to her Instagram, writing that “as I grew older and my passion for tidying deepened, my mission developed from tidying my room, to my clients’ homes, to Japan, and now to the world.”
According to Vulture, Kondo is getting an eight-episode Netflix show, yet untitled, that will focus on bringing her organizational magic to the lives of people who are at “a crossroads,” whatever that means. But it will undoubtedly feature Kondo asking normals like you and me whether that old college intramural T-shirt sparks joy, or that five-year-old Ikea rug sparks joy, or that table sparks joy. (The inevtiable answer: probably not. Ditch it!)
For those of us always looking to declutter our lives, watching the master in action will be a must-watch.