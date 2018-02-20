This Clever Wedding Band Is One Ring That Breaks Into Two

We all believe that our love is unique. Extra special. An unmelting snowflake in the desert of life. And really, that’s the anthesis of the mass-produced engagement and wedding bands you find at places like Zales, which ask you to line up and pick the same ring that 1,000 other people saw in this week’s ads.

Two of a Kind ($85)–by Frederik Roijé–is a symbol of your eternal love that’s personalized for just your relationship. Constructed of two ceramic rings joined at the middle, you and your fiancée crack them to split them apart. And as each ring cracks a bit differently, you’re both left with a uniquely shaped symbol of your love.

Featured recently on Designmilk, a skeptic might point out that broken ceramics are really quite sharp. After all, some knives are made of ceramic components! Wouldn’t each of you have to wear a pointed shard on your finger for the rest of your life?

To this I can only say, love is danger. Love is risk. If you cannot handle getting hurt, then maybe don’t sign up at all. (I’d also point out that the rings come with a little piece of sandpaper to smooth out any rough edges.) The sandpaper should work on the porcelain fine. But sadly, it will do little for your partner’s rough edges. Those you’ll just have to get used to.MW