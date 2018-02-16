This MIT Startup Is Developing A Fitness Tracker For Your Brain

What would it be like if you could look at your watch and catch your mood forecast for the next few days? If you knew your stress levels were likely to be 40% higher tomorrow, would you make sure to go to bed early and get enough sleep? Would you plan to grab coffee with a friend who always makes you laugh early in the day?

That’s the ultimate dream of Rosalind Picard, the founder and director of the Affective Computing Research Lab at the MIT Media Lab. She studies how to predict stress and anxiety, and her startup Empatica sells wearable sensors that pick up on the physiological signals that come from stress. Empatica’s primary product is the Embrace smartwatch–a stylish wearable containing a medical-grade sensor and machine learning algorithms that were designed for people with epilepsy. The device uses the electrical activity on the skin to track the wearer’s seizures, and last week it became the first smartwatch certified as a medical device by the FDA. In a clinical study, which compared the smart watch’s effectiveness to that of three neurologists, the Embrace detected the seizures of 135 patients over 272 days 100% of the time.

But even as Empatica crosses this milestone, the startup wants to expand its focus to other neurological conditions, like autism and depression–and may one day even be able to help people without medical conditions with their day-to-day stress.

Detecting The “Tsunami”: Epilepsy

Matteo Lai, the company’s cofounder and CEO, explains the company’s challenges in terms of waves–literally. If you’re studying waves, first you have to examine a tsunami so you can understand how smaller, more subtle waves work. Empatica’s proverbial tsunami was epilepsy. Now, it can move on to predicting smaller waves, like depression and autism. In comparison to a seizure, the physiological changes in your body when you’re stressed out are like ripples on a pond.

But while detecting anxiety and stress is much harder than detecting a seizure, the reverse is true for prediction. There’s far more data on stress, and you could use data sources other than the body, like a patient’s phone usage, to look for clues. In August 2017, Picard and other members of her lab published a study that used machine learning to predict the moods of undergraduate students at between 78% to 86% accuracy. But that prediction research isn’t ready yet for the Embrace. Picard sees personalized suggestions for how to improve mood–like seeing a friend, going for a walk, or going to bed early–as an integral part of bringing her research out of the lab and into a consumer smartwatch. So while the predictive technology is improving, Picard wants to hold off on bringing mood forecasts to wearables until she can effectively pair them with a way for you to feel better.

Meanwhile, though the Embrace was recently FDA-certified to detect seizures, predicting them–or another high-stress event, like an autism-related meltdown–is an entirely different challenge, one that Empatica has set its sights on.

“What I’m super excited about with the science [is] that when you get personalized, long-term data from a watch or a phone, we can start to help an individual learn [their] patterns, not on average for some group you may be an outlier in,” Picard says. “We’re not going to be able to 100% say you’ve got a seizure coming of this type at this time. But we can say the conditions are highly likely tomorrow, and you might have a better day.”