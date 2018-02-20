Club Culture, And The Design It Inspired, Finally Gets A Visual History

There’s an old, now-mythical anecdote about Factory Records, the Manchester record label behind Joy Division, the Happy Mondays, and many other influential bands of the era. According to lore, cofounder Tony Wilson once spent a princely sum on a bespoke conference table designed for the indie label’s headquarters, enraging his partners and musicians. The story was immortalized in the movie 24 Hour Party People , where Wilson–played by actor Steve Coogan–explains his reasoning: “It’s the design. You’re paying for design.”

The story illustrates how much money was floating around the music industry in the 1990s and hints at a truth: that music labels like Factory often did invest it in design. That included the errant conference table, sure, but it also included real graphic design, branding, and even architecture. The music industry launched the careers of designers like Peter Saville and created a canon of graphic art that rivals any other genre of popular music.

“Clubbing was huge,” says Rick Banks, designer and publisher behind a new book on the design of club culture, Clubbed, in an email. “Clubs and labels had massive budgets to employ the top designers in the country. And this showed in the work.”

Banks is a graphic designer with his own studio, Face37 Ltd, and he’s been an avid dance music fan since his teens. He fell in love with the cover art and posters of the ’90s and ’00s, and cites it for sparking his interest in design.

Though he was too young to actually go clubbing then, he obsessively collected the club scene’s graphic ephemera. “I didn’t know it at the time but looking back I was infatuated with the details within the design. I would obsess over the logos and try to redraw them in my school books,” he recalls. “I’d sit in my bedroom and read all the tiny five-point copy on the packaging for Gatecrasher CDs or admire the stunning abstract still-life photography on a Renaissance flyer. I’d open the inner booklets and read all the footnotes, and memorize who designed what and who produced what. I would study the grid system counting how many columns compilations and club posters showed. I soaked up everything and tried to replicate what I’d seen by making mix-tapes with accompanying–albeit awful–artwork!”

While the era’s design is beloved, it hasn’t been fully acknowledged in design history or through publishing yet–which may be changing. Clubbed, which Banks and Bill Brewster are funding on Kickstarter, is a 360-page tome devoted to more than three decades of design around dance music. It’s a visual history of club culture–and an understated ode to wildly experimental outsider design.

Because so many of the pieces in the book were one-offs, or simply entirely analog pieces without digital copies, building the book required painstaking work to reproduce the original designs for print. (In some cases, that meant recreating pieces entirely from scratch.) All in all, it involved contributions and coordination from dozens of designers who worked in the music industry during those years, from Saville to Designers Republic’s Ian Anderson and Pentagram’s Angus Hyland.