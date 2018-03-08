The 15 Most Important Graphic Designs You’ve Never Seen

The publishing house Taschen has released a tremendous new book on early 20th-century graphic design. History of Graphic Design. Vol. 1, 1890–1959 packs more than 2,500 influential designs into 480 pages, offering an exhaustive timeline of the ads, posters, visual identities, and other graphics that shaped the look and feel of the modern world. Many will be familiar to even casual students of graphic design (the Playboy logo, David Klein’s TWA poster ); others, less so. To that end, we asked author Jens Müller to pick the most important images readers might not recognize or might recognize but know little about. These are his selections.—Co.Design Eds.

Jules Chéret, French poster from the 1890s

This guy started it all. Jules Chéret was not only a brilliant poster designer, he provided the key that helped graphic design take off: In the 1890s he developed a technique to produce full-color prints with only a few print colors. His find made color printing affordable overnight.

Paul Pederneiras, Brazilian magazine cover from 1903

Next to posters, satirical magazines were among the early driving forces in graphic design. Stunning examples can be found almost everywhere in the world in the 1900s. One of my favorite journals is the Brazilian O Malho–it has amazingly progressive cover designs.

Alfred Leete, British magazine cover from 1914

We all know the iconic “I want you for U.S. Army” poster, with Uncle Sam pointing at the viewer. The concept is based on this cover from London Opinion magazine, issued in 1914 at the beginning of World War I. For me this is not only an early example of graphic design used for political means, but also shows how design ideas are syndicated globally (and often copied).

Wilhelm Deffke, German logotype from 1917

German designers were among the most innovative people in early graphic design. There are many examples; I’ve picked Wilhelm Deffke and one of his modern logos. Years before the Bauhaus was founded, he (and many of his contemporaries) already used modernist principles in his commercial works.

El Lissitzky, Russian book cover from 1927

In the 1920s avant-garde designers from many European countries as well as from Russia brought new stylistics to graphic design. One of these masterminds was El Lissitzky, whose cover designs combining typography and photography are timeless beauties.

Hannes Meyer, German postcard from 1929

The design of this postcard is just so brilliant. It was used to promote studies at Bauhaus saying,”Young people come to Bauhaus!” Today we need to look at other works from that time (of which there are many in the book) to get an idea of how new this layout using the cut-out hand and the small-caps type must have felt in 1929.