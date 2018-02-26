A Mesmerizing First Look At The Dieter Rams Documentary

More than perhaps anyone, documentary filmmaker Gary Hustwit has articulated the supreme importance of design in our world. With his films Helvetica, Objectified, and Urbanized, he explored the impact of typography, industrial design, and city planning, respectively. But in Rams , his latest documentary due later this year, Hustwit focuses his lens entirely on one subject: Dieter Rams, the most influential designer of the last century.

Hustwit just dropped three new teasers for the film, along with news that it will be scored by none other than electronic music pioneer Brian Eno.

The first clip is super cute.

The second is total design porn.

And the third . . . the third . . .