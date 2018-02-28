Designers: You’re Policy Makers. It’s Time To Act Like It

The camcorder–the first mass-market device that recorded video and audio simultaneously–did not have a mute button, something that would allow you to record images but not audio. That doesn’t sound like a big deal. But this simple design decision actually encouraged U.S. citizens to violate laws against recording people’s conversations without their permission.

In 2010, a motorcyclist named Anthony Graber was pulled over for reckless driving by a cop, who proceeded to pull a gun on Graber. Graber began recording the entire exchange and later uploaded it to YouTube–and as a result, was charged with violating the state of Maryland’s wiretapping laws. That’s because the act of recording someone’s voice goes against such wiretapping laws, which were originally instituted to protect people’s privacy. But when using a device like a camcorder that was designed without a mute button, users aren’t given the choice–even if they just want to videotape, they must also record their subject’s voice without their consent, which violates wiretapping laws.

Of course, things have changed since then. Many police officers now wear mandatory body cameras. But for computer scientist Latanya Sweeney, a professor of government and technology at Harvard who runs the Data Privacy Lab, the lack of a mute button on camcorders is an example of how designers have unwittingly become the new public policymakers. The design of the device doesn’t even give people an option to not record sound, which means that “automatically it was going to put us in the U.S. at odds with our laws,” she says, speaking at the recent Fairness, Accountability, and Transparency (FAT) Conference in New York City.

This means that citizens are at the whims of their technology–and the people who design that technology have unprecedented power. “We do live in a technocracy. The design of the technology and how it works is the new policy,” Sweeney says. “The thing about designers as policy makers is that we didn’t vote for them, we don’t have any say in the things they believe in, but the decisions they make become the rules we have to live by.”

It’s a powerful idea. The designers of the camcorder probably didn’t intend to not provide a mute button, and likely didn’t have any idea it would encourage people to break the law by videotaping and recording police officers without their consent. But it’s the unintended consequences of technology that can be the most dangerous; just look at how Russian operatives were able to use social media to influence the 2016 election, or how Facebook allows advertisers to discriminate based on age and race on job and housing ads.

Once these decisions are designed into our products and they’re already out in the world, large companies have a strong financial incentive to keep them the way they are. Our best bet, Sweeney says, is for a designer to suggest that metaphorical mute button during the development process–not after the product is out there in the world.

Sweeney acknowledges that anticipating how the technology you’re building might enable people to break the law is incredibly difficult. Fundamentally, it’s the job of designers–the people sitting one layer above building the technology itself–to think through its implications. She believes this process doesn’t really happen within tech companies today. “I don’t think those questions get asked. And in companies where it does get asked, it’s asked tongue in cheek,” she says. “They might bring in a user group or an academic or a lawyer, and say this is the new technology that we’re going to produce. But there’s no real depth in exchange.”