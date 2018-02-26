This Board Game Is Like Fantasy Baseball For Design

Every April, the international design cognoscenti descends on Milan, Italy, for the city’s design week —the world’s largest and longest-standing festival for design. There’s the official Salone del Mobile fair , held at the Rho fairgrounds just outside of Milan, which serves as a economic anchor for buyers and brands to conduct business. It’s where international design players unveil their latest to the retailers, partners, and the Miranda Priestleys of the interiors world, who competitively rifle through it all to uncover the next proverbial “cerulean belt.”

Then there are the thousands of events that take place in the city itself, called Fuorisalone, in which boutiques, schools, venues, and historic palazzos transform for a dizzying week of over-the-top installations and brand activations. It’s an undeniable testament to just how much design is ingrained into the local culture, but as you can imagine, a visit to Milan Design Week doesn’t come cheap and is a bit of a circus—which makes this new official Fuorisalone board game an especially cheeky take on the design industry’s destination event.

Conceived by Cristian Confalonieri of the firm Studiolabo (which designed Fuorisalone.it, the online home to the week’s events), the four-player board game consists of a map and a card deck that reads as both a caricature and an homage. Illustrated by Silvia Gherra and issued by Cranio Creations, the twee game comes with the following premise: “During the design week, Milan becomes a chaotic city where hundreds of events take place at the same time; will you be able to visit them all?” The objective? “Choose the best daily route and collect design objects before anyone else, but remember you just have six days for that!”

The format emulates a sort of analog, fantasy-baseball like take for an annual event that, fittingly, actually is the design industry’s ultimate insider-baseball game.

Available for pre-order for €34,95 (or about $43), at Fuorisalone.it.