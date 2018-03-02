How To Empower Users To Fight Fake News

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey wants help from the masses to address online abuse, harassment, and information manipulation by measuring “the collective health” of public conversation. He announced a request for Twitter Health Metrics Proposals to solicit ideas.

We’re committing Twitter to help increase the collective health, openness, and civility of public conversation, and to hold ourselves publicly accountable towards progress. — jack (@jack) March 1, 2018 But was it really Jack Dorsey who tweeted? Let’s take a closer look. @jack has a small blue Twitter verified icon, denoting this account of public interest is authentic. He has 4.16 million followers and joined a decade ago at the birth month and year of Twitter (March 2006). There is a photo of Jack. Several dozen friends I follow also follow him. There is a detailed set of 13 tweets whose language exactly matches the Twitter press release. At a glance, we know through both visual indicators and the post’s substance that it is indeed Jack Dorsey’s account. This is important because what users crave when they consume media is the ability to read the news without having to navigate too many symbols and double scrutinize every word and photo. Distinguishing real news from misinformation isn’t easy. And the algorithms behind our social feeds alone will not save us from mental manipulation–but equipping users with simple, visual indicators might. “No Nutrition Labels In This Cafeteria” Today we have countless news platforms and ways to reach virality. But as techno-sociologist Zeynep Tufecki said, “There are no nutritional labels in this cafeteria,” referring to quality check metrics in the news we read. Instead, we have troves of engineers developing algorithms and new ways to prevent fake news. Other researchers are mitigating misinformation through SEO, online ad buying and artificial intelligence in marketing.

But preventative measures alone will not solve the problem. We might race to try to outsmart fake news, but it’s only a matter of time before someone learns how to skirt the algorithm in a different way. A computer will never be better than a human alone at fact-checking information. Humans possess the ability to recall experiences and to understand nuance and cultural norms over time. Consumer tech companies need to empower users to determine their news nutrition intake–but without overwhelming them. Limiting The Cognitive Load On Readers In classic terms, users might be guided through a list of options to check for credibility in the author, date, and location of an article’s publication, reverse image searching and comments section. This advice, while helpful, requires a heavy load on the user to validate that something is “not fake.” And all of this manual, time-consuming work is expected to happen before people read the article. Facebook has been releasing new features to mitigate false information. The company recently announced that news will make up roughly 4% of your News Feed, down from the previous 5%. Following Robert Mueller’s Russia indictment, Facebook announced a change to “send postcards to potential buyers of political ads” to confirm they live in the United States. Last year, Facebook made a series of changes to make it easier for people to report fake news. They partnered with independent fact-checking organizations that review fake articles. While this may be a helpful experiment, we can’t burden users with fact-checking, reading more articles, installing browser plugins, and being the clinical pathologist to find the microscopic-level truth of a piece of information. Users want to read the news and go on with their day– not constantly report on substantial flaws in content. If readers could spot fake news enough to report it as trustworthy or not, this would be a very different conversation. It’s not that easy. Visual Indicators On Facebook, Twitter, And Google One good visual design indicator includes Facebook’s shift to feature “Related Articles.” So, if you click on a Breitbart article about the White House opioid epidemic convening, you may see related articles on the New York Times. Recent academic research supported that this feature could correct the impact of a post that may include false information by significantly reducing the reader’s misperceptions. While users still may need to click on a link and read another article, the “related articles” list might be a good hint there is more information on this exact headline. Another example is paid advertisements. These indicators remind us to put on our savvy consumer hats to assess the information. Companies alert users to profit-making posts. We are culturally accustomed to seeing a full spread “Classifieds” section in newspapers. We see “sponsored posts” in gray-on-white text on social feeds. These sponsored flags help us understand the intent.

