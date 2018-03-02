The Secret History Of The Paper Lantern Lamp

In 1951, the American sculptor Isamu Noguchi was passing through the Japanese town of Gifu City when the mayor asked him to revitalize a centuries-old art form : hand-crafted paper lanterns. The industry in the small town, where artisans used mulberry paper and bamboo ribs to create candlelit lamps, was struggling to survive.

The rest is history. Noguchi accepted the challenge, and infused the old art form with a distinctly 20th-century touch–he turned the ephemeral lanterns into electrically lit lamps. Though heretical at the time, his creations, which he called Akari Light Sculptures, have become an iconic part of mid-century modern design. His more than 200 styles kickstarted the industry in Japan, which is still going strong to this day, and launched a legion of knock-offs—including those mass-produced paper floor lamps you can buy at Ikea. The museum, along with a few other vendors, sells real Akari, which cost between $100 and $500 for a table lamp, and upwards of $800 for a standing lamp.

A new exhibition at the Noguchi Museum in Queens, New York, pays homage to the incredible lights, for which Noguchi earned five American patents and 31 Japanese patents. Meant to act as a modular system where bases and shades could be swapped, the lamps remain enduringly modern.

A Counterpoint To An Increasingly Automated World

Each lamp is handmade by craftsmen in Gifu City, Japan, which means that each is utterly unique. “They are testaments to imperfection. They’re about humanizing the world,” says Dakin Hart, the exhibition’s curator. “[Noguchi] saw them as a counterweight to an increasingly mechanized and industrialized society. That’s why it feels like home.”

Hart thinks of the Akari as almost biological entities–in stark contrast to mass-produced copies. In one part of the installation, he created a floating cloud of round Akari lanterns you can walk through, almost like a school of jellyfish. Noguchi himself often made clouds of Akari for both retail stores and museum installations.

What Is Sculpture?

The hanging formation, while beautiful and perfect for Instagram, also highlights Noguchi’s idea that sculpture is a dynamic way of creating space. “If you’re still, they never stop moving,” Hart says. “That’s the heart and soul of Noguchi’s idea of sculpture.”

Noguchi used Akari to push the concept of what sculpture could be. In 1986, he created a giant lantern for the Venice Biennale, much to the chagrin of the art world, where the general consensus was that Akari weren’t pure art because they were sold for profit. Noguchi also made a new line of Akari particularly for the Biennale, and then called his exhibition What Is Sculpture?