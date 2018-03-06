I Hate That I Love The Hater Box

DesignBoom recently received this piece of awesomeness through its DYI Submissions program: the Hater Box. Stay with me, fellow haters, because you are going to love this one.

Designed by Marseille-based French artist ParseError, the Hater Box is a mechanical contraption that contains an split-flap display capable of showing 45 words like “selfies,” “internet,” “art,” “genders,” “work,” “borders,” and the all-time classics for true haters: “that” and “everything.”

The words are randomly changed by a motor, but the preceding word always remains the same. From my perspective, ParseError forgot to include a few necessary words, like “standing desk,” and “iPhone X,” and I hate him for it, but that’s ok because this is his toy and, sadly, it’s not for sale (I would contribute to a Kickstarter).

According to DesignBoom, “the piece is a reflection on the politically correct, the censorship, the cult of our personalities, the evolution of societal norms or the outburst of anger at the time of social networks.” I just hate artsy-farsty explanations.JD