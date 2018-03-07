Post-it Notes Get An “Extreme” Makeover

Post-it notes are a fixture in offices–and have a special place in designers’ hearts, given how useful they can be in brainstorming sessions. But 3M, the company that makes the sticky notes, is branching out beyond conventional offices with its new Post-its.

After all, many many people don’t work at a desk or in an office at all, but still need ways to communicate and organize ideas. An internal study of 1,000 U.S. workers who don’t work in offices and who were mainly in construction, manufacturing, and culinary jobs found that 82% of these people had trouble communicating at work. The study found that 51% will use a scrap of paper to leave their colleagues notes or label things, while 39% write on work supplies like tape or packages, and 23% write on their own bodies as a way of taking notes.

For instance, say you’re a construction worker and you need a way to indicate that one pile of lumber is supposed to be used for a house’s walls, while another is destined to become beams that support the roof. In the outdoors, regular Post-its just don’t do the trick because the adhesive on the back is designed to stick to paper and flat surfaces, not wood.

To solve this problem, the company launched Post-it Extreme Notes, which can stick to materials you wouldn’t find in your average office–like concrete, wood, brick, stone, and stainless steel. The notes look just like regular Post-its, but are engineered with a much stronger adhesive that stays put outdoors for months at a time. Several layers of coatings make the paper itself more durable and water-resistant, too.

“This is not the Post-it note [you] knew and grew up with,” says Willem Bastiaens, a lab manager at 3M who is one of the inventors of the extreme note. Bastiaens says that not only can the notes stick to a variety of different materials, they’re also so tough that they can survive all kinds of weather conditions. According to him, one of 3M’s sales teams in Florida put some notes outside of a building before Hurricane Irma hit–and the notes were still there, stuck to the wall after the hurricane had moved on.

To properly test the notes’ durability, Bastiaens and his team built test panels of more than 20 surfaces that might be common on construction sites, and then deployed them around the country in different extreme weather areas. One panel went to hot and dry Arizona, another to Florida where it rained every day, one to Minnesota during the frigid winter, and another to Fairbanks, Alaska. The panels stayed there for at least a month, if not more than one, to verify that the notes would really stick.