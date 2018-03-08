Using Drones To Transform Earth Into An Alien World

One day, Reuben Wu decided that humanity–oversaturated with a constant flow of beautiful images–needed a new perspective of our planet. So he started Lux Noctis, an ongoing series of award-winning photographs that use drones to illuminate landscapes with otherworldly results.

Co.Design spoke with him about how he decided to take this path and how he does his magic.

How did you come up with the idea for Lux Noctis?

It was a logical combination of lighting and drone technology but the inspiration really was depicting landscapes in a new way, so viewers have a renewed perspective of our own planet. It’s also influenced by ideas of planetary exploration, 19th-century sublime romantic painting and science fiction.

Have you experimented with drones before?

I was experimenting with projections in the desert in 2014 and also flying drones to shoot footage. The combination of those things made a new connection. This lead to the first set of the series. I now create motion versions of this idea: