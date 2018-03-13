What Happens When Moms Design A Lactation Room

The Affordable Care Act requires that most employers provide a private space for new mothers to pump milk–that’s not just a bathroom stall. But in the eight years since the law came into effect, some companies have decided to interpret it by designating closets, shower stalls, and single-stall bathrooms as lactation rooms. Others have no place to pump at all and some moms have resigned to pumping in their cars as a result. A lack of a place to pump can contribute to a woman’s decision to stop breastfeeding her child, which increases the chances of her baby getting sick. And workplaces can often be hostile to women when they need to express milk–one woman told the Washington Post that she wasn’t allowed to leave a meeting at the tech startup she worked for, and she began to leak milk through her shirt. She soon quit the company. The lactation room, or lack thereof, has become symbolic of how workplaces treat mothers. So what does the ideal place to pump at work look like?

For our series Provocation, Co.Design asked three employees at the architecture firm Perkins+Will–who also happen to be working moms–to design the lactation room of their dreams. Perkins+Will does have lactation rooms, and in the course of their work some of the women who worked on the concept here have designed such rooms for many companies–often designated as multipurpose wellness rooms. But this was their chance to design the perfect place to pump.

Their final design includes two private rooms with a small anteroom that has amenities like a sink and microwave for cleaning or sterilizing pump parts, a fridge to keep the milk as well as snacks and water, and seating for moments when moms need to wait for a room to vacate.

The specifics of the design are all derived from each of the three moms’ experiences. Perkins+Will research knowledge manager Christine Dansereau, who returned to work in December 2016 after having her baby, was one of six new moms who needed to pump–which meant that the firm’s two rooms were often booked during the times she needed. She often founder herself hovering outside awkwardly, waiting for someone to finish.

For interior project designer Alyssa Carata, there were no other new moms when she returned to work in January 2016, but she found that many other people in her office would use the space, which is a multipurpose “wellness” room, to lay down or even just change clothes. Because the room was often occupied, especially at the end of the day, she found it difficult to find time when she could grab the milk she’d stored in the room’s refrigerator. That’s an issue other women have talked about as well–notoriously, Uber’s founder and former CEO Travis Kalanick used the company’s lactation rooms to meditate. Imagine needing to pump and having to ask the CEO of your company to leave.

These situations, while not ideal, were far better than what senior interior project designer Lara Leskaj experienced. She returned to work after giving birth 13 years ago, pre-Affordable Care Act, and there was no room for her to pump at all. Instead, she used a phone room where she taped paper onto the glass. “I would hear people conversing and talking about palettes and projects right outside my door,” she says. “And they would hear the noise of my pump.” When she was done, she had to stash her breast milk in the shared company refrigerator.

Things have changed a lot since then. The law has helped, combined with companies beginning to realize how something as simple as a nice, private space for a woman to pump after giving birth can help retain female workers. And because breastfed babies get sick less, lactation rooms can mean lower healthcare costs and fewer missed days of work for parents.