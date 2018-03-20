Google’s New Experiment Lets You Tag Digital Graffiti In The Real World

The first time I drew in midair, back in 2016, I felt like like I was Picasso painting in pure light. I was trying Tiltbrush , an app for sketching in 3D, which required me to strap into an unwieldy HTC Vive virtual reality system and the $1,000 computer that powered it. Oh, and I was holding on to controllers that were each the size of a three-scoop waffle cone. As cool as Tiltbrush was, it required cumbersome, expensive equipment to even try once–much less use regularly.

Now, just a few years later, Google has released an experimental app called Just a Line that lets anyone draw room-sized 3D graffiti in augmented reality–with their finger and an Android smartphone.

When it works–which I’d say is about 85% of the time–Just a Line is pretty extraordinary. You literally hold your phone in the air, and you can doodle on your screen, drawing quick sketches with finger swipes. As you move your phone, you see that your drawing is floating in midair. In the context of real space, it’s not really a drawing anymore, but a sculpture that hovers in defiance of gravity. Walking around my apartment, I drew stick figures playing with my son’s toys and glowing mustaches atop my wife’s own oil paintings. It was domestic graffiti that I could erase with a tap, rather than a Mr. Clean Magic Eraser.

But things started to get really fun when I realized that if I held my thumb on the screen, I could actually treat the phone itself like a paintbrush rather than a drawing tablet. I drew giant inky lines through an entire room. Spirals are particularly satisfying. I drew tornados from the ground and from the walls. And then, after about 10 minutes of giggling at all of the dizzying vortexes around me, I wondered what I could possibly draw next.

“It’s one of those things where it’s instantly rewarding, but at the same time slightly frustrating, because you see the potential of it,” says Shantell Martin, an artist who Google sponsored to try out the app in its early development. “It means you can now see all the other places this can take you, but that sometimes takes time, or [overcoming] the learning curve to understand it, and for us to unearth what we can do with it.”

Martin’s own sketches are warehouse-sized train-of-thought doodles. They’re like a choreographed ballet of line, dancing through space. But Martin is a professional artist, and her specialty is exactly this loose aesthetic for which Just A Line is tailored. Martin encountered the same technical issue I did. Once you can draw in midair, the initial magic quickly gives way to our wholly unrealistic consumer expectations. Sometimes a drawing will float from its anchor, or not capture your movements perfectly. And at that moment, you forget that Google’s ARCore technology has mapped the planes of your room to literally let you use your phone to draw in midair. You just curse the gods that your rocket ship’s contrails somehow got twisted into your loveseat.

When I mention this casually to Jonas Jongejan, the Google creative technologist who led the development of Just a Line, I can see him squirming in his seat. “This is not a product,” he clarifies. “It’s an experiment.”