What Is Li-Fi? The New Alternative To Wi-Fi

Philips Lighting just unveiled a small coup. It’s providing internet to an entire office in France with nothing but its lights . That’s right, a company known for LED bulbs and colorful mood lighting is expanding from interior decorator to serious IT player.

Philips is working with a technology called Li-Fi, an alternative to the Wi-Fi signals we’ve used in our laptops and smartphones for years now. You may not have heard of Li-Fi yet. But you will a lot, soon. Here’s everything you need to know about the technology, and how it could impact the design of your home, office, and gadgets to come.

What Is Li-Fi?

Li-Fi stands for Light-Fidelity. The term was first coined in 2011 in a TED Talk of all places by the University of Edinburgh professor Harald Haas, who had been developing it around that time. It’s been under further development by various researchers in the years since.

Li-Fi is basically just high-speed wireless data transmission . . . through light. That light can come from something as simple as a desktop lamp. The idea is that Li-Fi is built into the functional lighting that you’d want to turn on indoors anyway–except it’s also carrying your data.

How does it work?

The light sends data through really fast flickering that the human eye can’t detect. The flickering, also known as “refresh rate” in the world of displays, occurs at 10 times the speed of the light coming from TVs and computer monitors. In other words, you won’t notice it.

A special dongle will do the trick to make today’s laptops and other devices capable of detecting Li-Fi. But down the road, your computer or smartphone could be equipped with two new Li-Fi-receiving components. One is a tiny light sensor. No big deal. Your devices already measure ambient light to manage auto brightness. The second is an infrared transmitter. That’s the exact same technology used in classic remote controls. Your computer would fire off requests to the internet much like we’ve been channel surfing for decades.

Sounds neat, but how is Li-Fi better than Wi-Fi?

In a word, bandwidth. Our internet requires more and more bandwidth every day. High-resolution video. IoT devices. VR and AR. Right now, we transmit that data through radio waves. Whether it’s Wi-Fi to a laptop or 4G to a smartphone, it’s all just radio. (Granted, a fiber-optic backbone in the ground transmits a lot of the internet’s data, but it’s radio to get that data from the internet onto your device.)