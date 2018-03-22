As Design And Engineering Blur, Figma Wants To Be Their Platform

When Figma debuted in 2015, a Fast Company story described it as a Google Docs for designers—which was as good a way as any to describe the basic concept. A tool for creating user-interface designs, it competes with Photoshop, Sketch, and InVision , all of which have their loyalists. However, instead of making you download and install desktop software, Figma runs in a web browser and stores designs in the cloud. That streamlines adoption, encourages collaboration, and—perhaps most important—ensures that everybody is always working with the latest version of a file.

But Figma’s internet-native DNA opens up other opportunities beyond those that are immediate and obvious. Today, the company is unleashing one of them by turning itself into a platform.

At launch, that means that Figma has created an API which makes it relatively simple for a developer to reach into a Figma repository and specify a design (or lots of designs) to use in a third-party app or service. As in the past, there’s still one true version of a design: It stays in Figma, and the current iteration is always available through the API.

By giving coders direct access to its files, Figma is reflecting the collaborative vision it had all along as well as acknowledging design’s ever-increasing strategic value to companies of all sorts. “The context that we started Figma in is that design is more important than ever before, and everyone wants to participate in the design process,” says Dylan Field, the company’s cofounder and CEO. No aspect of that collaboration is more crucial than the intersection between design and engineering, which has become less of a Checkpoint Charlie-like demarcation than a blur.

As Figma VP of engineering Kris Rasmussen explains it, designs “have to encode not only how something looks but also how it reacts and behaves and responds to different devices, form factors, resolutions. And as a result, the entire process is a lot more iterative. It’s not like it starts at design and ends at engineering. It goes from design to engineering and back and forth many times through the evolution of a product.”

Other design tools understand that dynamic as well, and are working to build functionality to smooth it out. But among currently available options, “Figma’s the first one made out of web stuff,” says John Lilly, who invested in the company as a partner at venture-capital firm Greylock and is a member of its board. “That’s going to open up a million possibilities for us going forward, and nobody else can do that.” Figma may not be as feature-rich as some of the category’s longer-established players, but it also doesn’t have a desktop-based legacy to leave behind.

Platform Potential

As Figma has been constructing its platform, the company’s engineers have whipped up a number of proof-of-concept demos to show off its capabilities. In one, interface designs stored in Figma get automatically rendered on screens in photographs—like one of a woman gazing at a smartphone—so that they appear in context. “There are entire companies built around this idea of, how do you preview your designs in these real photos?” says Rasmussen. But a single developer put together Figma’s take on the concept in a day.