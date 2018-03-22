The Crazy Stories Behind 6 Of The World’s Rarest Colors

There’s a rare collection tucked away in the Harvard Art Museums–but not of art. It’s the Forbes Pigment Collection, a vault of more than 2,500 pigments from across the world that chemists and historians use to learn more about how artists have used materials through the centuries.

Now, the bits of eye-popping color stored in glass vials are getting their own encyclopedia. An Atlas of Rare and Familiar Color documents the history of the collection and of color itself. Each chapter, devoted to a different color of the rainbow, consists of an essay on that color’s history along with beauty shots of each pigment.

Narayan Khandekar, a senior conservation scientist who directs Harvard’s art conservation program and curates the pigment collection, uses the pigments to do scientific analysis of paintings to determine how to restore them–or to test if they’re fakes. For instance, Khandekar has tested a series of paintings that might have been painted by Jackson Pollock, but it turned out that the red pigment used was discovered in the 1970s–decades after Pollock’s death.

Pigments also tell some great stories. Here are seven of the most mind-boggling pigments in the collection.

Yellow Made From Cow Pee

The story goes that people in the village of Mirzapur in Bihar, India, would feed their cows mango leaves, and then collect their bright yellow urine and turn it into a dye. The dye was sold in golf ball-sized spheres–some of which are now in the collection at Harvard. But the story might be a myth; there’s only one eyewitness account from 1883 describing exactly how the pigment was made. To learn more, the art historian Victoria Finlay traveled to Mirzapur in 2001. There was no yellow dye made in the village by that point, and in the book Findlay describes how “people laughed until they wept at the very idea of making cows urinate to create color.”

But it is possible–Finlay also noticed a mango orchard where buffalo grazed, and Khandekar’s father, who grew up in India, says that mango trees used to grow wild, everywhere, making it conceivable that people noticed how eating the leaves turned cud-chewers’ pee bright yellow. A more recent chemical analysis also shows that there are animal and plant metabolites in the pigment, adding more scientific evidence. But it remains hard to say what parts of the story are myth and which are fact. “It seems like the truth is in the middle there somewhere,” Khandekar says.

A Blue More Expensive Than Gold

Ultramarine blue was a marker of social status. Mined in northeastern Afghanistan in the 14th and 15th centuries, it had to be brought down from the mountains on the backs of donkeys, then transported by ship to its final destination. It was so hard to get ahold of that it became incredibly expensive–even costlier than gold. Khandekar says that people who wanted to show off their piety (and maybe also their deep pockets) would request its use on altarpieces; the color was so expensive that it had to be a separate line item on the bill for the painting.