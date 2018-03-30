Up Your #DeskSetup Game With This Minimalist Mouse

To release wrist pressure, ergonomics researchers will point you to a vertical mouse, but most of those look like Silly Putty sprayed with silver paint . Can’t we enjoy the comfort a vertical mouse and the snob factor of high design, too?

Maybe. Korean designer Inyeop Baek recently shared his design concept for a triangular mouse called the Cone. You can grab it vertically, complete with a squeezable clicker and a flickable scroll wheel. When it’s not in use, the Cone sits on your desk like a Kandinsky painting come to life.

“Common mice are designed in complex forms for ergonomic reasons. But I wanted to emphasize the aesthetic side of things more,” says Baek. “I wanted to break the usual visual pattern and solve the usability problem. So I created a vertical mouse, and designed it with a very basic figure.”

The Cone really is striking, but Baek admits that its minimal geometries come at a price. “The grip is not a completely ergonomic design,” he explains, Indeed, it’s easy to imagine the narrow tip getting tiring to grip. As such, his cone won’t be as comfortable to use than one of those blobbier alternatives you might buy from Logitech. But as a compromise between aesthetics and comfort, maybe it hits a sweet spot.MW