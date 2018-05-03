How To Design A Five-Year Plan

As partners in both life and in work, Amale Andraos and Dan Wood, cofounders of the celebrated architecture firm Work Architecture Company (WORKac for short), share a bond that is inherently intimate. The two met as young colleagues working with Rem Koolhaas at the Office of Metropolitan Architecture (OMA) in Rotterdam, before they married and moved to the United States in 2003 to set up their own independent practice. After trying their hand at Los Angeles, they settled in New York City, partly for geographic proximity to their European network, and partly out of ambitious bravado: An urban setting notoriously squeezed by square footage, they reasoned, would make for some intriguing challenges.

Now, 15 years later, Andraos and Wood reflect back on navigating these challenges through a set of three five-year plans—and with the renewed insight that time lends to experience. Architecture is hardly a solo sport, and the duo call their latest book, We’ll Get There When We Cross That Bridge, a collaborative “duograph,” featuring a running, conversational dialogue between them. While the title and the playful graphic design suggest a freewheeling MO of winging it, scribbling notes in the margins, and coloring outside of the lines, the partners make a strong case for making goals and taking stock of them, even when the path isn’t a straight shot, as it rarely is. “These days, nothing is linear,” Andraos says. “It’s not like you start at a point A and end up at point B; you don’t really know, and you have to design the practice, you have to design the engagement—you have to design so much more than the projects or objects.”

Ahead of a talk next month in New York with book designer Neil Donnelly, Andraos and Wood offer a few lessons learned in retrospect. Whether you’re an architect, designer, or creative professional making it on your own, read on for a few points of advice to consider as you design your own five-year plan.

Ignore your instinct to be a lone genius, and build a brilliant team

The myth of the singular heroic genius has plagued architecture—and nearly every corner of the creative world, really—for years, and the damaging effects of that culture are only now being seriously discussed in the media in light of the #MeToo movement. By contrast, Andraos and Wood have embraced a collaborative ethos from the outset, starting with the name of their studio—a cheekily generic moniker that represents the entire team. “At the time, it was really a statement about practice,” Wood explains, an axe-to-grindstone resolve “to work, and figure out what our take on architecture was through the work.”

Early on, the partners also resolved to embrace “disagreement as a process: to never agree to disagree, but rather to continue to disagree until we agree.” Having a trusted partner and team to challenge your ideas, in other words, will only help refine and strengthen those ideas—or help you realize when it makes sense to ditch them all together.

Maximize your ideas, no matter how small the project

In the early years, WORKac’s scrappy operation began at home, at Andraos and Wood’s tiny apartment in the East Village. The living room doubled as their ad hoc workspace, the dining nook was used as a model shop, and an array of office equipment lived on the kitchen counter. And while their first commissions consisted of small interiors projects, often locally based, none were too small or humble an opportunity to convey big ideas: Early works were “very intimate, with very small budgets, short schedules, and—luckily—no lack of ambition,” they write. “We weren’t going to maximize anything with time, or money, since we didn’t have any to work with.”

The firm’s first-ever commission was, in fact, was a doghouse. In what they now refer to as their “mascot project,” Villa Pup offered a virtual environment for the urban dog, with a treadmill, an odor machine, and wall-to-wall immersive video featuring pastoral scenes—a playfully conceptual design intended to “[allow] the city dog to experience the life of its rural cousins.” Case-in-point: Sometimes the smallest projects can become the most memorable gems of your portfolio. Wood would often say that “interiors are like short stories that we’re writing on the side while working on a novel,” Andraos recalls in the book. “I don’t know if we have gotten to the novel yet, but we have definitely cranked out the short stories,” she adds.