3 Insights From Reddit’s First Major Redesign

With 330 million users, Reddit isn’t just the self-described front page of the internet. To many people, it is the internet–a sprawling self-policed portal to the web’s countless topics, takes, and communities.

But almost a year and a half ago, the company began to reckon with its aging platform. Its code base was a decade old, making new features laborious to roll out. Visually focused subreddits looked exactly the same as news or political subreddits. While Reddit could go deep into any subculture, it was still too esoteric, and sometimes caustic, to broader audiences.

In turn, product manager Andreas Gross built a lean team of five to begin a redesign. Soon after, he looped in Diego Perez, head of design, in what would become companywide makeover. The new design rolled out to users this week with three modes a user can select–a new “Card” view that surfaces pictures up top, a “Classic” view for those who aren’t big on change), and a “Compact” view for power users. And the response from the Reddit community? Pretty decent!

Here are three lessons that any company can learn from Reddit’s complex redesign that managed to alienate just about no one.

Forget Secrets, Keep The Community Updated Instead

Redesigns and rebrands don’t typically go over all that well at launch because even if they’re good, people don’t like change. And like all companies, it was a concern for Reddit, too. “I think we would have been very naive not to be concerned [about fallout], but I wanted my team to act confidently,” says Perez.

So Reddit cut knee-jerk criticism off at the pass by using Reddit itself to keep their users updated about the redesign from relatively early in the process. “[I thought] being able to show things early, but not shifting people overnight, was something that would ultimately make us successful,” says Perez. “We set up a dialog with the community, when we didn’t even have code,” says Perez.

This step was as simple as posting their ideas and progress on their own Announcements subreddit. Then, they did outreach with the tastemakers and power users of Reddit to hear their thoughts. “A lot of initial calls were with moderators, because those people are in charge of and empowering communities.” These moderators design much of the style and content on subreddits, so it was vital that whatever new happened in the design worked for them. As a result, much of Reddit’s redesign work was actually on the back-end tools for moderators, which would give them more flexibility to customize their subreddits without special knowledge of code.