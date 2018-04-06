Love Plants But Hate Dirt? Check Out This Clever Pot

There’s a reason plant pots have saucers–they capture the extra water that your plant doesn’t need when you pour a gallon of water into its pot, anxious that it’s on the verge of death. Despite their usefulness, saucers aren’t the cutest, especially for indoor apartments where they can collect dirt. So the home goods brand Areaware has a new design: a pot with a built-in saucer that no one would ever notice.

Designed by the New York-based designers Chen Chen and Kai Williams, the pot features stacked stoneware rings. The bottom-most ring is the saucer, and the one above that has holes in it so the water can drain through.

The planter, which was inspired by the ring-like ceramic insulators you can see on power lines, comes in two forms–short and tall. For those of us who are obsessed with having greenery around us, they’d make a great addition to a living or office space. Even if you killed your previous plants, you could forget the hidden saucer, put fake plants in the pots, and live your life free of anxiety.

You can grab the short planter for $64, or the tall version for $80.