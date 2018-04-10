MIT Invents A Way To Turn “Silent Speech” Into Computer Commands

Think about how you read. Do you say every word out loud to yourself in your head?

That’s a process called internal vocalization or subvocalization, and when you say words to yourself in your head, there are tiny movements of the muscles around your vocal chords and larynx. People have been fascinated by the phenomenon, also called “silent speech,” for decades, primarily with how to stop doing it as way to read faster. But internal vocalization has a new application that could change the way we interact with computers.

Researchers at the MIT Media Lab have created a prototype for a device you wear on your face that can detect tiny shifts that occur when you subvocalize in the muscles that help you speak. That means that you can subvocalize a word, the wearable can detect it, and translate it into a meaningful command for a computer. Then, the computer connected to the wearable can perform a task for you, and communicate back to you through bone conduction.

What does that mean? Basically, you could think a mathematical expression like 1,567 + 437 and the computer could tell you the answer (2,004) by conducting sound waves through your skull.

The device and corresponding technological platform is called AlterEgo, and is a prototype for how artificially intelligent machines might communicate with us in the future. But the researchers are focused on a particular school of thinking around AI that emphasizes how AI can be built to augment human capacity, rather than replace people. “We thought it was important to work on an alternative vision, where basically people can make very easy and seamless use of all this computational intelligence,” says Pattie Maes, professor of media technology and head of the Media Lab’s Fluid Interfaces group. “They don’t need to compete, they can collaborate with AIs in a seamless way.”

The researchers are very determined to point out that AlterEgo is not the same as a brain-computer interface–a not-yet-possible technology in which a computer can directly read someone’s thoughts. In fact, AlterEgo was deliberately designed to not read its user’s mind. “We believe that it’s absolutely important that an everyday interface does not invade a user’s private thoughts,” says Arnav Kapur, a PhD student in the Fluid Interfaces group. “It doesn’t have any physical access to the user’s brain activity. We think a person should have absolute control over what information to convey to a person or a computer.”

Using internal vocalization as a way of giving people a private, natural way of communicating with a computer that doesn’t require them to speak at all is a clever idea that has no precedent in human-computer interaction research. Kapur, who says he learned about internal vocalization while watching YouTube videos about how to speed read, tested the idea by placing electrodes in different places on test subjects’ faces and throats (his brother was his first subject). Then, he could measure neuromuscular signals as people subvocalized words like “yes” and “no.” Over time, Kapur was able to find low-amplitude, low-frequency signatures that corresponded to different subvocalized words. The next step was to train a neural network to differentiate between signatures so the computer could accurately determine which word someone was vocalizing.