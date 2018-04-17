Flyprint, Nike’s Next-Gen Running Shoe, Is Just Plastic

The fabric looks like pearlescent mosquito netting or a screen door made of snakeskin. As it shimmers in an ever-changing array of pinks, oranges, and greens under the light, I can literally see right through it.

This is Nike Flyprint, the first 3D-printed performance fabric in the world, which will debut on the feet of the elite Kenyan long-distance runner Eliud Kipchoge at the London Marathon this week. It’s lighter, more breathable, and more water-resistant than Nike’s Flyknit. Instead of using a high-tech loom to weave a shoe out of yarns, as Flyknit does, Flyprint is woven out of polyurethane with a 3D printer. This technique allows Nike to create a lighter, more breathable upper that won’t absorb water and can be customized to a runner’s foot shape and gait.

You might categorize Flyprint as the technological successor to Flyknit, but Flyprint isn’t replacing Flyknit, at least not right away, and perhaps not ever. That’s because the two materials can be blended into one shoe–creating a dry, light super-shoe designed for pro runners, but also Nike fans.

An Idea Born Of Failure

If you look at the timeline leading up to its creation, it’s easy to see how Flyprint evolved from one of the most successful failures in sportswear history. Last year, Eliud Kipchoge set the world record for the fastest marathon time ever recorded, clocking in at 2 hours and 25 seconds. But it still fell short of the ambitious goal Nike had set in a hugely publicized initiative called Breaking2. In a single race, the company planned for one of several of its sponsored runners to break the two-hour marathon record. Nike released a special shoe just for the race, and even had Kipchoge run on a circular track in the most optimal running conditions possible. But Nike’s footwear could only push the world’s fastest marathoner so fast.

Around September of last year, eight months after Breaking2, Nike began thinking about how it could shave off even more time for Kipchoge’s marathon runs. The company didn’t want to tweak the marshmallowy midsole, which rebounded so much energy in a runner’s stride. Instead, it looked at the upper, the fabric that holds the shoe on someone’s foot. Nike wanted to make it lighter and more breathable, but it also heard something else from Kipchoge: Shoes he’d run in in the past sometimes picked up water on a wet course, weighing his strides down. Could the company fix this problem, too?

Digging through its options, one technology seemed to fit the bill: 3D printing. In reality, Nike had been 3D printing parts of shoes for years. The company released 3D-printed football and track spikes in the past, and had been rapid-prototyping shoes to analyze designs internally for just as long. But any lead Nike had in the space was lost to Adidas last year, when Adidas released the world’s first commercial 3D-printed outer sole with a clear industrial timeline to scale it to everyone. At the same time, Adidas’s sales were in an all-out sprint to catch up with Nike.

“We didn’t want to use 3D printing for the sake of using 3D printing,” insists Roger Chen, senior director of digital innovation at Nike. “That’s where we took a step back, and thought, how do we focus on the design brief: a lighter shoe, that’s more breathable, and allows rain and moisture control?”