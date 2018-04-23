See 10 Of America’s Most Inspiring Green Buildings

The Committee on the Environment of the American Institute of Architects (AIA) recently announced its top 10 buildings of 2018, and they’re an inspiring look at the state of green building today.

The COTE Top Ten honors projects for their design and performance excellence in relation to their social and natural environment. That includes everything from Olson Kundig’s Sawmill House in the Mojave Desert, a 5,200-square-foot, single-family home that operates completely off-grid, to Perkins+Will’s Albion Public Library in Toronto, a glassy building with a colorful terracotta roof that has resulted in a 75% increase in teenage visitors, compared with the branch’s previous building.

Adaptive reuse was one of the stars this year, with three buildings transformed from their original use in the top 10: KieranTimberlake turned a Philadelphia beer plant into a new architectural company space with fabrication labs and model shop, Leddy Maytum Stacy Architects turned a historic U.S. Army warehouse into a new campus for The San Francisco Art Institute, and Studio Twenty Seven Architecture took the ruins of an old public school and turned them into a living demonstration of green and sustainable practices for students, with the Mundo Verde at Cook Campus in Washington D.C.

