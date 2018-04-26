MoMA’s Design Chief: VR Needs Fewer Gamers, More Castiglioni

The Museum of Modern Art’s senior design curator is getting into VR. In collaboration with the production company Sibling Rivalry Studio , Paola Antonelli has created a new 360-video series called & Design , where she explores her conviction that design is intertwined with every aspect of our lives. Sponsored by Samsung VR, the project’s first episode–about the MIT Media Lab professor (and Brad Pitt’s new BFF ) Neri Oxman and her project on death masks– is on display at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York this week.

Working in VR was a first for Antonelli, who told Co.Design exactly what she thinks virtual reality is missing–and what has to happen before it can become a breakthrough technology.

VR Needs More Outsiders

“It might be almost better to come into VR as an outsider because you don’t have the prejudice or preformed mind you might have if you’re already working in the video game space,” Antonelli says.

She found her own inexperience helpful when shooting the first four episodes of & Design. Antonelli likens the idea to something the famed Italian designer Achille Castiglioni taught her when she was in school: You have to start from scratch every time. For instance, if you are designing a lamp, Castiglioni believed you should imagine you’ve never seen electric light before. That’s where creativity comes from.

The Less Tech, The Better

One of the biggest things in the way of VR’s consumer success right now are those pesky goggles you have to wear to experience VR (not to mention their hefty price tag). ” Like any good designer, all I can hope is for technology to disappear,” Antonelli says. “I am hoping those goggles will go away.”

Antonelli is excited instead about the possibilities of technology that the mysterious company Magic Leap claims to have–where it uses the refraction of light beams and photons to present an augmented world to you without needing a clunky headset.