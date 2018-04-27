Exclusive: Lessons From Airbnb’s First Foray Into Urban Renewal

It was almost exactly a year ago that Airbnb started taking reservations on perhaps it’s strangest listing of all: the Yoshino Cedar House , which the company had built itself in a tiny little logging town in Japan way off the tourist beat.

The project was meant to help revitalize the town, and provide a means of support to its aging population–who could in turn immerse travelers in their culture. “Yoshino is there and has amazing things to offer. The problem was finding out about it,” says Joe Gebbia, Airbnb’s cofounder and guiding force behind the company’s humanitarian efforts. “The hypothesis was that we could stimulate regions by plugging them into the Airbnb network.”

The results seem promising. Airbnb just released an annual report on the Yoshino Cedar House (YCH): 346 guests have stayed so far, hailing from 30 countries. Total bookings came to nearly $25,000; those from other hosts who’ve popped up in the area amounted to another $50,000.

The dollar yields aren’t large, but they may be large enough to be interesting to Yoshino–and to Airbnb. As economists have noted for decades, a single new dollar spent can be then re-spent several times. If I earn $100 then spend it at a local shop, the shopkeeper can then spend that $100 again (minus costs), and so on. The take-home money that hosts see after Airbnb takes its share may indeed be a nice shot to Yoshino’s economy. But for Airbnb, the YCH project represents a novel approach to corporate social responsibility. Instead of merely giving away money, they’re using the tools available to them to create an economic stimulus. In the bargain, they get marketing that helps the brand, good will among communities, a potential new avenue for growth, and–not least–a test bed for new business models.

Of course, the scale and sustainability of these ventures is still to be determined. If the YCH were a strictly for-profit venture, it would probably be hard to justify the cost of hiring a world-class architect and building a custom building. Are there enough travelers willing to stray from the path of tried-and-true tourist destinations? “We’re going to keep checking in, because we’re attempting to shift some really slow numbers,” Gebbia points out.

But dollars alone, says Gebbia, weren’t the sole purpose. Rather, the hope is to offer at least one solution to the problem of small towns shrinking away as their townsfolk age. The takeaways might be meaningful not just to Yoshino and Airbnb, but also to any of the myriad community planners dealing with the global problem of declining small towns.

Even better if that solution can help spread cultural memory. Guests can book various activities around Yoshino, ranging from fishing to sushi making, and even a carpentry workshop, using the famed local cedar.