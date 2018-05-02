The Miserable Economy Airline Seat Got A Major Redesign

Over the past few years, aerospace designers have introduced a slew of wildly uncomfortable-looking economy seats–the latest of which is a new cattle-class airplane “saddle ” unveiled at Hamburg’s Airplane Interiors Expo. You’ll be relieved to know that at least one company is trying to design a compact economy seat that is not a literal pain in the ass. It’s not as easy as it sounds–but it could make air travel a bit better for all of us.

The Eco Seat, which was also presented in Hamburg, shares the mission of the airplane saddle: to give airlines a way to increase passenger density. But PearsonLloyd–a London-based design studio focused on aviation, workplace, healthcare, and urban environments–is aiming to maintain a fair balance between airlines and passengers.

As I discovered speaking via email to cofounder and director Luke Pearson, finding that balance is a serious challenge. The studio’s objective was to make passengers more comfortable and make the cabin feel roomier, all while keeping the seat’s weight as light and strong as the industry demands. Here’s how they did it.

Pick Two: Light, Strong, Or Comfortable

The matter of weight is extremely important for airlines, and the cost of fuel needed to carry a single pound can quickly add up. For instance, a single 4.5-pound laptop adds $138 in fuel per year of flight in a single plane. If, say, an average of 50 passengers bring their own laptop on Delta’s fleet of 724 airplanes every day, it would cost the airline almost $5 million per year.

The Eco Seat is designed around a thin, carbon fiber composite shell and a central “spine” that provides all the structural support and contains all the seat’s functional parts, like the audiovisual module and the tray. Unlike the boxy, flat profile of a traditional seat, the design uses this thin, curving spine to greatly reduce the volume and material of the seat, which the studio says adds an inch of extra space on either side. The contoured spine follows an ergonomic curve all the way up to the headrest, which the company claims allows for a more comfortable posture in the upright position. “Our back is more contoured than most, which places the head more naturally above the body to stop it falling forward,” Pearson says.

So, where does your hellish airplane food go? According to Pearson, current bi-fold trays are too thick and take up too much space from the seat. Instead, the central spine holds a much thinner folding tray table with extra leaves that extend it to the width of the chair. The designers also eliminated the typical kangaroo pouch of most seats, home of emergency instructions nobody reads, sticky inflight magazines, and your flight trash. “The tray mounts in the same location but it takes up less space on the rear of the seat,” Pearson claims, “so we can have lower and upper storage [spaces]” to place your personal items, like phone charging cables (and your flight trash).

But again, the design involves its own trade-offs. “Economy seats are already super reduced in terms of material quantities,” Peason says. “Even though [our central spine design] reduces the back height and volume [saving a lot of mass], our solution adds also some complexity [offsetting those savings].” The spine design allowed the company to shave off mass all over the seat, by rounding the corners on the upholstered back and the headrest. The curved corners make the seats a lot lighter to compensate for the added weight of the structural spine. Bolstering its environmental cred, the chair’s aluminum parts are made from recycled aircraft aluminum, while the foam cushions are separated from their textile cover–made from a recycled wool mix material–by a “spacer knit” that provides air flow to the user.