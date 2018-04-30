Using The Old Mac OS Is Pure Zen

At a time when apps have been likened to drugs , and fake news abounds , it’s easy to pine for a simpler time–like the early days of Apple, when a mouse and graphical user interface changed the world with the landmark Macintosh.

Technology does not age well. But good design? That ages like a fine Bordeaux. It’s something that I remembered after taking a stroll down memory lane, trying out the classic Macintosh operating system, run through a web browser over on the Internet Archive. (Technically, it’s a software version from 1991, but you’ll still recognize the swollen trash can and all the normal Mac icons you know.)

Of course I appreciate the old OS as a computing artifact, but I didn’t expect to earnestly enjoy using it. I felt relaxed inside its rough pixels. It was low-fi without being staticky, minimal without being soulless. Quite simply, it felt like a salve for some of technology’s biggest problems in 2018–that it’s somehow distracting and addicting at the same time. Why?

It Was Beautifully Black And White

Glancing at my Macbook’s rainbow icon tray as I work, I can’t help but wonder: Do I need all this much color all the time? Or would I be more likely to shut down my computer, and take a walk outside, if the there weren’t a constant array of Skittles all over my screen?

The first Macs were black and white, not necessarily by choice, but by the limitations of their own hardware. Color requires a fancier display, and a lot more processing power to drive it. So designers like Susan Kare learned to do more with less, creating the Mac’s suite of folders and icons that had charm in a two-color bitmap. She made graphics you still remember, like the beloved trash can and smiling Mac computer icon. The interface was black and white, but, thanks to her handiwork, it didn’t feel dead.

Comparing her work to something like, say, the drooling, teeth-mashing app icon for Clash of Clans, the old Mac feels more like reading the Sunday newspaper than swallowing a bottle of uppers and rushing the battlefield.

It’s no coincidence that a small contingent of smartphone users have started turning their screens black and white. Suddenly, red notification bubbles lose their guttural zing, and pictures no longer appear in hyperreal hues that make reality look dull by comparison. Eye candy feels a lot more like eye vegetables.