Facebook’s Plan To Swallow The Whole Internet

Over the past few years, the Facebook feed has become a reviled part of pop culture–a symbol of everything people complain about when they think of the company, from opaque algorithms to political echo chambers. But onstage at its annual developer conference F8 this week, Facebook put on a new . . . ahem . . . face.

In front of a pointedly friendly backdrop of pink heart graphics, bunny ear filters, and one real-life Pomeranian Instagram star, Facebook showed off a cornucopia of new services that have nothing to do with your News Feed. They range from Dating to a new Groups zone, and each leverages the power of the social side of Facebook to create spaces distinct from the endless scroll of its main user experience. The way people are using Facebook today may support the idea–Facebook shared that 800 million people around the world are currently using its eBay-like Facebook Marketplace feature each month, and that includes one in three Americans. That’s insanely successful for a spin-off that launched just last year, and a great proof point that some of these new services really can, and do, stick.

Facebook seems to be demonstrating that its News Feed is but one service among many, including new functionality that could threaten to replace apps like Tinder and eBay. Together, these new products almost look like an internet within Facebook, where dating, e-commerce, messaging, and more all exist within the Facebook ecosystem. It was a profound way for Facebook to respond to the #quitfacebook movement. You can quit a feed, but you can’t quit everything else you do online. Here’s a closer look at the services:

Facebook Dating

The biggest news of the day was, by far, Dating on Facebook–or just Dating, as Facebook sometimes called it. “Today, we haven’t even built any features to help people find partners. There are 200 million people on Facebook who list themselves as single, clearly there’s something to do here,” said Zuckerberg on stage. “If we’re focused on helping people build meaningful relationships, this is perhaps the most meaningful of all.”

Dating is rolling out this year as an opt-in section within the core Facebook app. It seems to function like its own mini-feature where you can scroll through a list of eligible singles, who notably, are not your friends. You can also tap on events in your area, making yourself discoverable by others there. It’s all very Tinder-like, though Facebook’s Dating service does go so far as to list a few facts about the person you’re interested in to serve as an icebreaker to the first conversation.

Notably, when you text one another, you don’t do so through Facebook Messenger. The company is actually using your anonymized phone number, so that you can keep friends, family, and lovers separate.

A Bona Fide Groups Zone

Groups have proven to be Facebook’s best service–the functionality has helped millions of women organize to march together and let new parents find events in their neighborhood alike. But anyone who is part of a few Groups knows that following them is a bit of a mess, a mix of managing notifications and your feed itself.