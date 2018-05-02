Creative Imposter Syndrome: How Do You Get Over It?

As a self-taught designer, I’ve often felt like a creative imposter. The label “creative professional,” and even more so esteemed “creative director” title, always felt somehow awkward to wear. And even now, after 20 years and a full career, I still have moments where I feel uncomfortable designating myself in that bucket.

But a few years back, a former boss asked me a question that not only radically changed my view of creativity and myself–it sparked a deep desire to validate other’s creativity. The question: “What are you doing to nurture your creative self?”

Creative self??? It took me a minute. And then I got it. It was the first time anyone (other than myself) had acknowledged that distinct part of me–let alone inquired about its “well-being.” It instantly allowed me to see my creativity as worthy of stewardship and care. In three seconds–for as long as it took to ask the question–I claimed my vision, perspective, value–and most importantly, permission to play.

It’s crazy that something so instinctive to a child, to simply follow your curiosity and imagination, can feel so foreign as an adult. When I was younger, I looked for ways to experience and appreciate creativity, from museum trips with my dad to magazines and art. I sought out visual culture before I even had words to describe it.

As I grew into my career, though, I realized that without steadily seeking new inspiration—burnout is inevitable. You must refuel, and give yourself permission to do so. At its core, inspiration causes movement, which drives action and energy that fuels your spirit, confidence, and ultimately your ability to create. Which contagiously inspires others in your wake.

At In/Visible Talks, where we bring together designers, artists, and innovative thinkers for discussions on the creative process, we’ve learned a ton on how to nix that nagging imposter syndrome, strengthen creativity and inspire others to do the same—and we’ve got a few tips:

Be Selfish. Indulge in inspiration

Let yourself have what you need—whether it’s going for a walk, reading an old book, or taking a new class. Once you have your inspiration, don’t meddle. We often experience guilt or regret over doing something “unnecessary” or spending too much time on pleasure. Fight the inner critic and selfishly indulge in play.