Exclusive: Walmart.com Redesigns As The Anti-Amazon

Amazon’s unstoppable growth has set the entire world of retail back on its heels , but at least one company has the footprint to stand in its way. With $500 billion in annual sales and 11,700 locations across the world, Walmart is still more than three times the size of Amazon in yearly revenue–and it’s not about to be left behind.

So over the past two years, Walmart has invested heavily in e-commerce. It snatched up Jet.com, Bonobos, and Modcloth to expand its online footprint into hip millennial territory, along with the delivery service Parcel to expedite its shipping. More recently, it started offering Amazon-style conveniences like free two-day shipping with no membership fees, and one-button reorder options. Such updates have enabled Walmart’s online sales to grow 50% between 2016 and 2017, but that growth is already slowing. Jet.com faltered as Walmart struggled to woo the urban market. Walmart may be the bigger retailer, but Amazon’s online revenue in 2017 was almost 10 times that of Walmart’s ($118.57 billion vs. $11.5 billion, respectively)–and Amazon is still growing at a faster rate despite this difference in scale.

This week, Walmart is debuting a totally redesigned website–and it’s anything but an Amazon clone. Whereas Amazon feels like a digital warehouse stacked to the brim with seemingly random recommendations on its home page and an endless, searchable list of products, the new Walmart.com aims to be warm and approachable, with imagery that evokes a lifestyle brand rather than a place to just get good deals. Walmart plans to balance algorithmic recommendations with human curation. And most of all, it wants to leverage its greatest asset–those 4,700 physical stores–to take on the competition.

“Walmart.com is not just a national e-commerce retailer, but actually an extension of your local Walmart,” says Jordan Sweetnam, SVP, customer experience & product at Walmart U.S. eCommerce.

Not Any Walmart, But Your Local Walmart

Take a look at the new Walmart home page, and three things stick out. First, it’s topped with a wide photo of people in their homes. Second, it recommends you order groceries, probably to be picked up at a local store. Third, the ratio of white space to product photos is far higher–the company has pared down the sheer number of offerings. “One school of thought is that more is better. You give a shortcut to anything you need,” says Sweetnam. “But it can be overwhelming for new customers.”

Instead of a product dump, Walmart.com is “local and personal.” The personal comes largely from the option to “Easy Reorder” recent products, and continues as you scroll into category shopping down the page. The local comes from a new trending module, which shows three products that are selling fast in physical Walmart stores near you. “You go into Walmarts across the country, and while 80% of the store is the same, there’s different inventory highlighted regionally. It’s not just a selling tactic. People are excited when they walk into their local Walmart and see [local sports items] stacked,” says Sweetnam. “When we started prototyping [the trending module], we got a really similar reaction.”

For Sweetnam, who lives in San Jose, CA, he’s seen Sharks gear as the hockey team made the playoffs and box fans as the town experiences a heat wave. Likewise, in my home town of Chicago, our first real days of spring have induced coolers, barbeques, and pink children’s bicycles to rise to the top. Some of these suggestions can actually get hyperlocal, depending on just how many Walmarts are in a town–like we see in the city of Houston, which has 33 Walmarts dotting the city rather than just a few. “It creates this connection,” says Sweetnam. “This isn’t a generic website, this is actually my Walmart.”