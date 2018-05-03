What To Watch For At Google’s Design-Focused I/O

Next week will be Google’s biggest week of the year. It’s Google I/O, the two-day event during which the company shows off new products and rallies developers to keep making software for its phones, home assistant, VR headset, web browser, and more.

No one can be totally certain what we’ll actually see next week, starting with the keynote on Tuesday, May 8th, but it seems likely that Google will renew its focus on design and make its biggest announcements in that category since 2014–including introducing a successor to Material Design. Here’s what we’ll be watching for.

Material Design 2

Four years ago, Google launched a design standard called Material Design in which it reimagined ethereal user interfaces as real, physical objects. Even if the heady design philosophy isn’t your thing, Material Design has done wonders to visually and functionally unify Google’s services, from Android to Google Docs, and it’s offered a fantastic template for developers to build ultra-usable apps upon.

At I/O, it seems that Google will be introducing the successor to Material Design. According to 9to5Google, which rounded up a bunch of developer previews and leaks on the topic, Material Design will be getting aesthetic updates like more white space, new translucence, brighter icons, and rounded corners. But if it’s a true sequel to Google’s biggest design initiative in its corporate history, surely there will be more to it than just that.

Android P

Every I/O is timed a bit oddly. Google always shares a developer preview of its latest edition of Android a few weeks before–then, at the event, Google goes on record to talk about it.

In this case, that new edition of Android is Android P. Aside from some aesthetic updates (like the aforementioned rounded corners of Material Design 2), it’s got a bunch of mini features. None of them sound “OMG THE GAME HAS JUST CHANGED”-worthy, though. They include a moveable search bar, picture-in-picture functionality for every app, better support for Google Lens, improved indoor navigation, and options that allow the UI to accommodate the popular notch that’s making its way into Android phones since the iPhone X.

Android Things 1.0?

If Android P is iterative, perhaps another version of Android will be the more compelling launch at Google I/O. Ars Technica makes a convincing argument that Android Things–Google’s Internet of Things platform that’s been in development since 2016–is ripe for a full fledged release. The schedule of talks alone features eight separate sessions, all on Android Things.