Bjarke Ingels Will Redesign Lord & Taylor’s Flagship Into WeWork’s New HQ

WeWork is synonymous with coworking. But the company no longer just leases offices, has microbrews on tap, and rents out the spaces to creatives and entrepreneurs. Cofounder and CEO Adam Neumann has his sights set on bringing the WeWork brand of communalism to the way people live, how they educate their children, and even how they work out. Now, he has a new partner to help him.

Danish starchitect Bjarke Ingels will be WeWork’s first “chief architect”–a role he will juggle while running his architecture firm Bjarke Ingels Group, which is currently working on Google offices in California and London, a prototype Martian settlement in the deserts of Dubai, and a controversial power plant with a ski slope on its roof in Copenhagen. The announcement comes just a few weeks after WeWork raised $702 million in debt financing–a move some speculate could mean the cash-burning unicorn, valued at more than $20 billion, is readying for an IPO. Ingels and his firm are already working on their first new project, to transform the old headquarters of department store Lord & Taylor in New York into WeWork’s headquarters (the company is currently headquartered in Chelsea). While the historic building’s lower levels will still be occupied by Lord & Taylor, WeWork plans to transform the rest of the building into both an office for itself and a coworking space for members. The design direction hasn’t been finalized, but Neumann and Ingels envision a glass tower rising from the bones of the old retail flagship, an “office of the future,” as Neumann says. Ingels is also working with WeWork on the design of its first school, dubbed WeGrow, for which the company has global ambitions. Ingels plans to build up WeWork’s internal design capacity and look outward to other design companies to collaborate with in the future. For Neumann, hiring Ingels as WeWork’s chief architect–versus contracting with BIG–addresses a thorny real estate problem. “If I were to just hire his firm, then there’s a client-service provider relationship,” Neumann says. “In my opinion that’s a limiting relationship. It’s what we’ve observed in the real estate world. If we can streamline these decisions and make a little bit of frictionless design, we can unleash creativity.” Real estate is indeed spectacularly complex: Developers buy property, architects design a structure, engineers build it, interior designers decorate it, and brokers sell it. Each group is siloed in their particular domain, and each has their own agenda about what the final building will look like–which often has nothing to do with the people who will eventually occupy it. What ends up happening is what Ingels refers to as “design by committee.” Ingels’s motivation is best described through a conversation he previously had with Neumann, which Neumann recounted to me as I sat with the duo on the roof of the Lord & Taylor building in Manhattan, and Ingels nodded along.

“I said, ‘Give me your favorite building.’ “He said, ‘I don’t have one favorite building because of the design-by- committee situation. I get one or three amazing original ideas that I’ve been working on for a decade in a building, but there were seven other ideas that were not exactly mine.’ “I said, ‘I want all your best ideas in one building.’ “He said, ‘If someone actually allowed me to do it, I could design the perfect office building or perfect residential building.’ “I said, ‘Perfect, that’s a big word.’ “He said, ‘No one’s ever given me a shot.'”

