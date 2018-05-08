Neri Oxman and Blu Dot Among 2018’s National Design Award Winners

The Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum has announced winners of the 2018 National Design Awards, also known as the Oscars of the design world, jury-selected from a group of peer-nominated talents. Among this year’s honorees: MIT rockstar professor (and erstwhile Brad Pitt acquaintance, as of late ) Neri Oxman, Minneapolis-based furniture company Blu Dot, and the social design and innovation-focused network Design For America.

In an era defined by unrelenting fire, fury, and #MeToo, we’re relieved to see the list dominated by women and organizations backing responsible practices—a small but welcome salve to the unrelenting tumult.

“All 10 of this year’s winners present a powerful design perspective and body of work that is at once inclusive and deeply personal, accompanied by great achievement, humanity and social impact,” said Caroline Baumann, director of Cooper Hewitt, by statement. Now in its 19th year, the annual awards program was established in 2000 as a project of the White House Millennium Council to recognize design excellence across a range of disciplines, from architecture to interaction design, fashion, and more; a special Design Mind award is also dedicated to thought leadership. Read on to learn more about this year’s 10 winners.

Lifetime Achievement: Gail Anderson

A mainstay of New York City’s graphic design community, Gail Anderson is creative director of the Visual Arts Press at the School of Visual Arts, where she’s taught for 25 years. She is also partner of an independent firm, Anderson Newton Design, an author of more than a dozen books, and previously worked in advertising and as an art director of Rolling Stone.

Design Mind: Anne Whiston Spirn

The Design Mind honor is reserved for those who have significantly altered the conversation around design, be it a writer, an educator, or a public advocate. This year, it goes to Anne Whiston Spirn—an author, landscape architect, photographer, and MIT professor. Since 1987, Spirn has directed the West Philadelphia Landscape Project for 30 years, and is known for centering her focus on ecological sustainability and artful functionality.

Corporate and Institutional Achievement: Design For America



Founded in 2009 by Northwestern University faculty member Liz Gerber and three of her students, Design For America began with a mission to connect and empower young people to tackle pressing social issues—such as access to drinkable water and healthcare—through design and innovation. The effort has since grown into a national, community network of more than 4,000 designers, educators, and students.

Architecture Design: WEISS/MANFREDI

Husband-and-wife duo Marion Weiss and Michael Manfredi founded their New York-based architecture practice with an eye towards incorporating art, landscape, and infrastructure. Among their best-known projects are Seattle Art Museum’s Olympic Sculpture Park and the U.S. Embassy in New Delhi; this year, they’ll also be featured in the Venice Architecture Biennale.