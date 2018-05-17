Ambient Lit: The ambitious project to redesign fiction for phones

Emails, blog posts, and social media feeds were designed to be read on screens, but plenty of people still prefer a good physical book for reading fiction. What if screens could bring another dimension to literature, utilizing tech to create a new kind of experience where books respond to your presence as a reader, making the world around you part of the story?

These are the driving questions behind the project Ambient Literature. A collaboration between the U.K. universities UWE Bristol, Bath Spa University, and the University of Birmingham, Ambient Lit has published three stories over the course of two years that adapt to the reader’s environment using GPS and weather data from their phone. As the project comes to an end this summer, Co.Design caught up with the writers, academics, and creative technologists behind Ambient Lit to learn what they discovered about the future of literature. In a world dominated by smartphones, storytellers are using all kinds of technology, from location data to blockchain, to turn reading stories on a screen into a new kind of immersive experience.

“We’re living in a phase where visual media is so readily available to us and visual media is so seductive for us,” says Kate Pullinger, an author who worked on a mobile-first ghost story called Breathe for Ambient Lit. “Part of what I’m interested in is what does it mean to read on screen in this world we live in that’s dominated by visual media. What kind of reading experience might be native to the smartphone in a way that just sticking an e-book on your phone isn’t?”

Open up the link to Breathe–which recommends you use a smartphone to read it–and the page will ask for your permission to use information like your location and your camera. When you agree, it uses three different data sets to personalize the story to your setting every time you read it: location, weather, and season. When you read the story on a rainy Monday in New York City, that’s referenced in the story.

“The world is full of ghosts,” Pullinger writes. “It’s as though they were there all along, waiting, with me in my room, with you in New York, on my phone, in your house, in the air that we breathe.”

As I swipe through the story’s screens, getting deeper into the main character’s perspective, the text continues to reference where I am in the world. And during creepy interludes, the background behind the text shifts into whatever my phone’s camera is looking at as the ghost takes over the story. “I’m close by,” Breathe narrates. “I’m on Greenwich Street already. You need me–not her.” Greenwich is the street my office is located on.

There’s no change in the story’s interface that indicates these locations have been swapped in, making it a very slight shift–one that readers might not even notice unless they come back to the story weeks or months later. But that’s part of the point. “It’s subtle and hopefully that contributes to the slightly uncanny feeling that readers have that the story knows where they are,” Pullinger says.