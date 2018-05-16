Kamarq, the “Netflix for furniture,” pulls designs amid plagiarism scandal

We’re living in the age of on-demand, subscription-based convenience, from Netflix to Car2Go. The new Japanese startup Kamarq is applying the same concept to the home, convinced that it may even be passé to assume that consumers, or at least young millennials, care to own the furniture they pay for these days.

However, the company may have overlooked the value of authenticity in its ambitious plans to disrupt the furniture industry. Hours after Kamarq launched its subscription furniture plan today in New York, the company told Co.Design via a statement that it would be pulling the majority of the collection after Instagram users identified the pieces as knockoffs of an earlier 2015 collection by designer Ana Kras for Matter Made, the in-house line developed by the gallery-boutique Matter.

Now, with the exception of two designs, Kamarq’s collection will never see the light of day. It’s a story that illustrates the pitfalls of this new, rapidly evolving model of design–and how, in the age of social media, there are always #receipts.

But let’s back up: What is Kamarq? The company–whose name is a play on the word for “my room” in Indonesian–offers a subscription-based model with six and 10-month plans for its furniture items, like a single unit of a modular shelf. Order a piece online—as of now, debut prices range from $5 to $18 per month per item—and at the end of your plan, you can choose to either keep it or have it sent back to exchange for another product, presumably from the next, newer collection.

The pay-as-you-go model doesn’t just enable instant gratification, it doubles down on it: Customers only receive new, unused items, shipped worldwide in ten days from Indonesia, where they’re manufactured at a high-volume facility with quick turnaround. All returned items, advertised as made from 100% recycled materials, are sent to be pulped and reused for future collections.

Kamarq is taking a “fast fashion” approach to disrupting the market, says fashion designer and erstwhile Lady Gaga collaborator Nicola Formichetti, who, along with friend and creative consultant PJ Mattan, was tapped to design and direct Kamarq’s debut collection. Their designs include modular shelves, seating, and tables in an array of bright, pop monochromes, made to mix and match in an accessible, lighthearted way. Arranged into elaborate color vignettes paired with miniature prototypes, lush flower arrangements, objets, toys, and other items from Formichetti and Mattan’s personal collections, the preview installation that debuted this week at NYCxDesign was an energetic display that touted a sugary lack of self-seriousness.

“We do other jobs, in fashion and elsewhere, so we just wanted to have this be a fun thing that’s also recyclable and ecological, and also reasonable in price, which is different from what’s happening in furniture. It’s like a styling approach to furniture, which is what the young generation needs,” Formichetti told me at the preview. Added Mattan: “We kept it intentionally very simple, because we’re not product designers or industrial designers, and we didn’t want to pretend we were.”