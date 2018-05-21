Rabbit Town: the selfie-themed museum accused of plagiarizing its art

Critiquing “selfie culture” as vapid and self-absorbed tends to be a thinly veiled criticism of young people (and those gosh-darned new words they tend to inspire). It also ignores the fact that selfies are a legitimate genre of digital expression–a by-product of the most profound technological change of the last century: that we’re all walking around with a camera and computer in our hands. It’s transformed how people interact with the world around them–and the way people experience art, as a simmering controversy over a selfie-themed tourism experience called Rabbit Town illustrates.

photo by @vivianayanti

Over the past 10 or so years, hundreds of thousands of people have lined up outside of museums and galleries staging experiential installations, like MoMA’s 2012 Rain Room or Yayoi Kusama’s Infinity Rooms. When they get inside, of course, they take photos of themselves. The market has responded in turn, with museum-like experiences full of art specifically designed for selfies, like the Museum of Ice Cream.

It’s a natural evolution that reflects a change in how people find value in art: If you go to a museum to find a good backdrop for a photo, that backdrop is a product. And when a piece of art becomes a popular product, the knockoffs can’t be far behind.

The latest of these is Rabbit Town, in Badung, Indonesia. It caters specifically to selfie-takers (tagline: wisata selfie, or “selfie tourism”), with installations and experiences that lend themselves to dramatic photos. However, as dozens of social media users and journalists have pointed out since the park opened earlier this year, many of those installations look like copies of work by artists including Yayoi Kusama and Chris Burden. Here’s the event space’s installation, Love Light:

Compared to Burden’s 2008 piece, Urban Light, which is permanently installed at LACMA: