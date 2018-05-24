How my son’s disease made me rethink UX

Twenty-two years ago, my son Nolan was born with a congenital birth defect called arthrogryposis multiplex congenita. It restricts his ability to move his hands, wrists, elbows, and shoulders, making it difficult for him to do a wide range of things most of us take for granted.

When you are gifted a child with a disability, your parental instincts immediately kick in. You ask what your child will need to have a career, be independent, and be happy and successful in life. When he was about a year old, an old family friend told me, “Adam, technology has advanced so much, Nolan will be okay. Fifty years ago, it would have been much harder–now there are things like Velcro.”

While this was reassuring in some ways, it still left the question of life and a career wide open. Being a software developer, my initial instinct was to work on ways that I could teach Nolan to code. It’s a career that requires a sharp mind, which Nolan has, and not a lot of physical movement. Also, if he didn’t want to become a coder, a computer would still likely be his best way to find a good job.

However, most of us use keyboards to interact with a computer, and Nolan can’t type efficiently. So we needed to find a way he could quickly convert speech to text, something that has continuously fueled my interest in the technology–as well as my own personal research to improve it.

Back then, the best software available was Dragon Naturally Speaking, a speech recognition program that translated voice to text for Microsoft Windows machines. While the tool was very helpful, it was still underpowered and limited in mobility.

Thankfully, times have changed, and things have come a long way. Voice recognition has become mainstream in the past few years, and the quality of the interaction has progressed by leaps and bounds. Anyone with a smartphone today has access to translation-to-text and even functional interaction. In addition, devices such as Echo and Google Home provide easy voice interactivity in a home environment. While these are not turnkey solutions for software developers, they are impressive.

A number of brands–such as Zappos, Target, and L’Occitane–have started exploring ways to make their products and services more accessible. My recent work in the field has focused on voice commerce with the Echo Show, a device that features a screen along with Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant. The project is a part of a pilot program with Tommy Hilfiger’s Tommy Adaptive brand, which creates inclusive designs that are meant to make getting dressed easier. The problem, of course, is that we also need to make shopping for this clothing easy, too. Due to their disabilities, many people cannot interact with traditional e-commerce interfaces, and we’ve been exploring ways to address that.