Every kids’ toy should double as a pillow

If I’ve learned anything in the last 15 months, it’s that having a baby is like trying to eat a plate of scrambled eggs using chopsticks while wearing boxing gloves. Chaos ensues everywhere a baby goes. Every pot, pan, and ladle will be spread across the kitchen floor as if someone threw a hand grenade. Your living room will be covered with a rug of books. The bathtub will be filled with every cosmetic item, brush, and shampoo bottle you’ve ever purchased. All of this makes me the target demographic for Pillow Playsets.

“Transform your couch into an imaginary playground,” the Kickstarter page says. “Unfold a kitchen, a dollhouse, or a doctor’s office! When playtime is over, it all tucks away into a throw pillow.” A kitchen, a dollhouse, or a doctor’s office hidden inside a tastefully designed pillow? One that easily unfolds to let your kid play–and then folds back up in just seconds? Yes, please.

According to its designers, the Pillow Playsets are a solution to a very simple problem: Living spaces keep shrinking while toy collections keep growing. There has to be some way to make toys a useful part of your household and not part of the chaos–a way you can satisfy your kid with a neat toy and keep everything in order.

More importantly, this is a pillow. A pillow. You know, those legendary soft thingies in which you can rest your head whenevet you nap on the sofa. Naps. Long, restful, peaceful naps. If you are a parent, you know what I’m talking about. If you are not, don’t have babies.