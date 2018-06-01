Chipotle is quietly staging a comeback

Today, Chipotle is testing a new pickup system in five stores across New York City. It’s a shelf. Order a burrito via the company’s mobile app, and when you come into the store, you grab your lunch and go.

The shelf is part of a complete digital transformation on Chipotle’s back end, which lets employees preparing pickup orders in the kitchen build your burrito simply by looking at an infographic layout of its ingredients. The system lets Chipotle workers build menu items faster and with over 99% accuracy. It’s a back-end upgrade that is already increasing sales at the 350 stores where it has already debuted–and now, the addition of shelf pickup will advertise the benefits of Chipotle’s new digital prowess to consumers, too.

Chipotle’s new CEO Brian Niccol–who, in his last job, led the “Live Mas” turnaround at Taco Bell, and boosted revenue by introducing breakfast, mobile ordering, and wild menu items like the Doritos Locos Taco–takes over as Chipotle still struggles to recover from a series of food safety scares. He recognizes that the company needs to find a new way to woo customers and increase same-store sales to satisfy Wall Street. Niccol believes that one of the biggest hurdles is Chipotle burritos just need to be easier to buy. “He’s brought with him a recognition that one of the biggest opportunities for Chipotle is one around access,” says Curt Garner, chief digital and information officer at Chipotle. “We don’t have that many locations relative to the amount of people who want Chipotle.”

Chipotle has always prided itself on doing things slowly and by hand: Even with over 1,500 restaurants, braised carnitas were pulled in the back. The visitor journey was one of standing in line to have a face-to-face experience and have your order made just the way you wanted it But anyone who has stood in a long line wrapping out the door during lunch hour knows that this charm of waiting can quickly wear thin.

“For most people, the first time you go to Chipotle, it’s a much different experience than anything you’ve had before in the segment. A lot of times, it involves looking at the food, talking to folks behind the counter, and experimenting a little to figure out what you like,” says Garner. “It usually takes somebody a couple of visits to start nailing down a favorite. But once you’ve determined your Chipotle order . . . waiting in line to tell somebody doesn’t add any additional value.”

The line becomes an obstacle to more sales in a physical location–just like it was for Starbucks before it embraced mobile ordering. Because today, a restaurant’s value has to be about more than food quality or even convenience; chains have to embrace smartphone-era expectations. For Domino’s, that’s led the pizza company to transform into a technology company–taking orders via an app, tweet, or Amazon Alexa, and firing all of that data to the one person closest who can make your pizza. There’s no rule that says fresh, locally sourced burritos are immune to the same market pressures to selling coffee or pizza.

New Lines

Over the past few years, Chipotle has been investing in what it calls “second make lines” to alleviate the main line. It’s not much more complicated than a set of steel tables in the back of the kitchen, with an extra tortilla press, for employees to prepare digital and catering orders–which grew 40% between 2016 and 2017. But it adds significant capacity to its restaurants. And that simple adaptability of design–these were installed in Chipotles that had already been built–speaks volumes to Chipotle’s bohemian kitchen operations, which lacks the machinery and regimented systems of chains like McDonald’s.