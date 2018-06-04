Apple just debuted a really, really useful app for design

Apple’s upcoming iOS 12 release will feature a new app that will be a must-have for designers and scrapbookers alike. It’s called Measure, and it’s an augmented reality tool that lets you measure pretty much anything.

Apple’s senior vice president of software engineering Craig Federighi debuted Measure onstage this afternoon at Apple’s yearly developer’s conference, WWDC. He successfully created a measured, 3D wireframe of a suitcase with just a few quick taps. Then, he aimed Measure at a photograph, and the app automatically measured the dimensions.

Demos and apps along these lines have been around for years; most notably, Google debuted measuring with Project Tango a couple years ago. But it’s easy to imagine an Apple-built tool, with such seamless functionality, becoming an essential tool for anyone who wants to measure things quickly without pulling out the ruler, whether you’re trying to measure parts of an architectural model, map out an installation in a space, or just frame something.

We don’t know what Measure’s limitations are yet–could you measure a whole room, for instance? Yet it’s easy to imagine an app like this getting smarter over time, and being able to measure more complex shapes automatically. Measure will be available with iOS 12 whenever it hits, so stayed tuned. We will update this post as more information becomes available.